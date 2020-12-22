Oregon Youth Center representatives spread some holiday cheer this month through the help of community and business donors, during a “Holiday Giveback” event the center held Dec. 15-16.
The event aimed to provide families from Oregon, Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Mount Horeb and Madison with holiday gifts, and to curb food insecurity in the Dane County area.
Center director Precious Woodley and a group of volunteers drove around the area for two days to provide youths and their families with gift cards, board games, backpacks full of school supplies and a pancake breakfast.
Over the course of the two distribution days, the donations were distributed to 21 families, supporting a total of 79 individuals across five communities.
Woodley connected with the social workers of the Oregon School District to help find families in need.
To support those families, Woodley leveraged connections with a variety of partners.
First, the youth center was offered the gift cards as a donation from the xxx church’s giving tree. Every youth from fifth through ninth grades in each family received a $10-25 gift card to one of several major retailers.
Participants also received board games from the Oregon Police Department.
Then, to help address a concern of food insecurity, Woodley connected with Drew Ghelfi, the owner of the Pancake Cafe of Stoughton to launch a meal giveaway.
Pancake Cafe offered to provide a breakfast of pancakes, eggs and sausage at a discounted rate. Those breakfasts became free for families in need after Woodley spent several weeks fundraising and raised almost $1000 from donors to support the purchase of the meals.
Among those sponsors were Community of Life Church, Faith Lutheran Church and three families – the Mehrings, Millers and Schiefelbeins.
Woodley said the event had many moving parts, with the food first being picked up from Stoughton and then the remainder of items collected from the Center before being distributed to the individual families by volunteers in different cars.
As attendance has fluctuated at the center with the pandemic, distribution became a bit of a challenge.
Woodley said her goal was to meet families where they are, which is how she and volunteers ended up driving containers of food, boxes of games and backpacks with supplies to five communities.
“Stemming from a family with a willingness to give, I am humbled to be in a position to be the resource my family once relied on,” she said. “It is my goal to continue to support our youth as this is the age group that is considered "aged out" for support. Thankfully, all families who were interested in this event were able to be blessed by way of the Holiday Giveback this season.”