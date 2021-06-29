Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back.
The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.