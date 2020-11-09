For the past six years, Chocolate Caper owners Dan and Elizabeth Donoghue have produced chocolates from their shop in Oregon.
At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, they will hold a phone conference call presentation that will touch on how chocolate is made as well as share the history of the Chocolate Caper. The senior center will facilitate the event.
The presentation should provide insight into what it was like for Dan and Elizabeth to open a second location in Sun Prairie, only to have it disappear in an explosion. Listeners are also set to find out how The Chocolate Caper has changed its business to address the pandemic. Participants will also learn about the “exciting new venture” the Caper’s owners have in mind for the future of their business.
In order to offer an alternative to Zoom video conference events, the senior center now has the capability to provide programming to individuals through their phones.
Interested individuals can call a local number and are immediately connected without having to use passcodes.
Call the conference phone number at (608) 886-9493 to join in the program.
For information about the event, call (608) 835-5801.