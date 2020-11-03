If the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how you experience grief, the Oregon Area Senior Center has a program that may help.
At 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, Agrace Hospice will offer an event through the senior center called ‘Grief During the COVID-19 Pandemic.’ The discussion will include how COVID-19 impacts grief and it will offer ideas on how to best support grieving people.
In order to offer an alternative to Zoom video conference events, the senior center now has the capability to provide programming to individuals through their phones.
Interested individuals can call a local number and are immediately connected without having to use passcodes.
Call the conference phone number at (608) 886-9493 to join in the program.
For information about the event, call (608) 835-5801.