Anderson Park Friends, Inc is set to receive a new grant that will help its volunteers grow more vegetables for low-income families in 2021.
Roe Parker, APF Inc. president, announced the $960 grant award in a Jan. 4 news release.
Parker said the funds will support the two-year-old food pantry garden at Anderson Farm County Park, 914 Union Road, by helping fund the purchase of a new rear-tine rototiller.
The Foundation for Dane County Parks which selected the Friends for the award in December, is providing the grant.
The Oregon nonprofit was one of five successful organizations to receive the competitive grant, the release states. Parker said he applied for $1,100 in November.
The intent of the Dane County Parks Foundation grants is to support and enhance volunteerism in county parks as well as educational programming.
The foundation recognized the Friends for their successful 2020 food pantry garden, which raised over 1,200 pounds of fresh produce. The vegetables grown were onions, broccoli, cucumbers, and three kinds of squash. The last fresh produce delivery to the food pantries in 2020 occurred during the week of Thanksgiving.
Volunteers will now use the new rototiller to prepare soil and control weeds in the quarter-acre garden used to grow even more produce for the Oregon Area Food Pantry and other community pantries. The 2021 growing season is tentatively set to begin April 1.
“The rototiller will help us increase the amount of fresh produce for 2021,” Parker said. “The 2021 goal is 2,000 pounds of food for the Oregon, Belleville, and Verona pantries. In 2021, we will be able to plant vegetable rows closer together and thereby raise more vegetables.”
The new tiller will also replace the 36-year-old tiller used last year. The old one was heavy and hard to maneuver, Parker said.
“The tiller will also make a great impact on our weeding activities,” Parker said. “Gardens of this size are a huge challenge to weed by hand tools. Also, this is not a favorite activity of volunteers. So, we will be able to do more frequent weeding with a better impact.”