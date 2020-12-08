Those looking to bring joy to a local — or their own — family this Christmas can do so by entering the “Wishing Box, Giving Box” contest through Brooklyn Recreation.
To enter, email recreation@brooklynwi.gov or drop a letter in the dropbox at the Brooklyn community center at 102 N Rutland Ave. All contestants must have a Brooklyn address and enter for a chance to win. Registration ends Friday, Dec. 11.
The winner will be given a $50 or $100 gift card to Bill’s food center depending on the size of the family. Those interested in entering must email or write a letter that includes your name, phone number, address, number of people in the family and a reason why they deserve the gift card this holiday season.
For more information visit the Brooklyn Recreation Facebook page.