As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hope Mikkelson worried – would the work that was started by an Oregon High School graduate continue, or would donations dry up?
Mikkelson, who runs the Girl Power Africa student ambassador program for Oregon High School students, was concerned, as meetings turned to being virtual-only and face-to-face interactions were lost, that people wouldn’t donate to provide Liberian families with school costs and basic staples that include clothing.
“But that wasn’t the case at all,” she told the Observer.
Mikkelson said she was “more than happy” over the volunteer turnout and the increased donations the nonprofit saw this year – the opposite of what she initially feared.
Girl Power Africa was founded by Bulleh Bablitch-Norkeh, an Oregon High School graduate, who started the nonprofit after seeing her home country destroyed by more than a decade of civil war and an Ebola outbreak. Years of turmoil resulted in 80% of the nation’s schools being destroyed, and 14% of Liberian girls ages 10-14 haven’t received an education since, the Observer reported in January 2019.
The OHS chapter of Girl Power Africa collects funds to fill boxes with supplies such as clothes for families and collects donations that both support tuition and associated school costs for children, and provides women initial funding to start their own self-sustaining businesses.
Prior to pandemic’s onset, Mikkelson and her group of Oregon High School students were able to plan routine get-togethers with volunteers from the community, where they’d collect donations to help pay tuition for school and provide basic supplies for families in Liberia, including clothing and education materials.
Mikkelson said the Oregon High School chapter of Girl Power Africa was able to send off two more boxes, which sit five feet tall and cost around $400 apiece to ship to Liberia, this year over last, totaling six. the donated four boxes to Liberia, Mikkelson said, and this year were able to donate six.
Right now, the group is in “dire need” of baby clothes, bras and underwear, Mikkelson said.
Mikkelson estimated the group helped support around 100 students the last few years, and last year was around 350 kids. She said this year, there are around 525 children signed up for assistance.
Mikkelson said she has been impressed with the community’s response and looks forward to the future.
“I think we can change the lives of the women and children,”she said.
For information or to donate, contact info@girlpowerafrica.org.