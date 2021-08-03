When it comes to where the spirit of a husband and father ended up after his sudden death last summer, one Town of Oregon resident and her son have differing viewpoints.
Jann Kalscheur believes Gary’s essence has returned into the Earth, while her son Ben, who has an astrophysics degree, thinks his father now exists among the stars.
And for those who didn’t know Gary Kalscheur – a part of him will live on through a metal art piece installed at Anderson Farm County Park on Earth Day, April 22, which also happens to be Ben’s birthday.
That installation was formally dedicated in a ceremony on Wednesday, July 28.
Last July, Gary and Jann were tubing on a Wisconsin river when Gary said he couldn’t breathe. While it’s unclear what exactly happened, Jann thinks he had a heart attack.
Gary was “such a giving person,” including being an organ donor, which complicated having an autopsy as saving his organs and tissue took precedence, Jann said.
And so while she doesn’t feel like she will ever get full closure after his unexpected death at age 65, the metal art piece erected in Gary’s honor helps provide her some closure, she said.
Since 1991, the Kalscheurs had lived on the north edge of what later became the park, with the 310-acre park becoming their backyard when it formed in 2014.
They fell in love with waking up in the morning and seeing trees, birds and wildlife, Kalscheur said.
Once it became a park, they helped with invasive plant removal and hauling and Jann loved to hike and take pictures of wildflowers, she said.
“We had an affinity for walking the place, walking the trails down to the prairie,” she said. “It was so magical to walk and see the prairie a little later in summer, fireflies just flying around, seeing the flashes of light. Nature is so therapeutic.”
More than just being an organ donor and a park volunteer, another way Gary gave back to the community was through thousands of hours helping found and develop Oregon Youth Baseball, Kalscheur said, which he also served on the board for and was a tournament director.
“He gave so much time to baseball,” she said. “He found a way to connect with young boys in particular, but girls too, on little league teams. He helped them learn important life lessons through sports like how to be a team player, root for each other, build each other up, celebrate success when it comes, comfort each other through failures.”
Originally, Kalscheur looked into getting a baseball field constructed in Gary’s name, but hurdles and money made it seem out of reach.
But she had always loved a metal sculpture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum and so she searched online for someone in the area who could make a similar one.
That’s how she discovered Rich Fizzell and his business Prairie Art Metal in Brooklyn, who had made memorials in the past.
Kalscheur enlisted her sister Jacky Graves to help draw out a concept for the piece. She wanted the images to be personally connected to Gary, while also having a more universal meaning for parkgoers.
Some of the images were based on the photos Jann took while hiking including a raccoon and sunflowers. Others like a baseball glove had a direct connection with Gary, or a cardinal which represented that they were both graduates of Middleton High School – but is also a bird that can be seen at the park.
A central image in the sculpture is a bicycle, symbolizing one of Gary’s favorite pastimes. Kalscheur said she was pleased and it seemed fitting that the Anderson Park bike path was paved just three weeks before the memorial was dedicated.
“Gary was really into biking and was so looking forward to the bike path being paved but sadly that didn’t happen before he passed,” she said.
The symbol of the baseball glove will eventually have a closer link to the park as well, Kalscheur said.
Former property owner and park namesake Lyman Anderson loved baseball and building a baseball diamond in the field behind the metal art is in the park’s master plan for five years from now.
Making his spirit fit
While Fizzell has made many memorial sculptures through his business, he generally has to do a lot of tweaking and changes to the submitted design, Kalscheur said. But her sister’s design barely needed touching up.
“I didn’t know Gary personally, but during the last year, I’ve come to appreciate what a good person he was,” Fizzell told the Observer. “Jann contacted me about a memorial sculpture for Gary shortly after his passing last summer. Working together with Jann and her sister, we took ideas from thoughts to drawings, and finally to life. The design was based on things that Gary loved, some starting out as photos that Jann took, others as sketches her sister did. In the end, I feel like we captured a nice snapshot of his life.”
And while it wasn’t a baseball diamond, the metal sculpture was still a bit more than the typical memorial at a Dane County Park, which tend to be benches or bike racks, Kalscheur said.
Working closely with former Dane County Parks director Darren Marsh, Kalscheur and Graves really had to “sell the idea,” she said and make sure their proposal fit the park.
“We’re always nervous about art in the parks — is it going to be appropriate?” Dane County supervisor Dave Ripp said at the dedication. “This fits very nicely with our park, it has the elements we have out here.”
Gary had been cremated because he “didn’t want to take up space,” Kalscheur said. So, for her, the metal memorial sculpture is essentially his gravestone and a nice place to go to feel connected with him. She goes there almost every day, she said.
And while they were sort of a mismatch, she said – Gary “lived and breathed sports” like golfing, baseball and biking while Jann loved hiking in nature and has been to around 40 national parks – the sculpture is a mirror of Gary and her interests, she said.
Because over their 40 years of marriage, the pair found a common bond through their love of taking walks in nature. And so, while Jann never learned to throw a baseball, Gary was proud whenever he remembered the name of a particular wildflower Jann had previously pointed out to him, like trillium.
She hopes that the art piece inspires others to fall in love with the park in the same way.
“I really hope when you walk by, it inspires you to enjoy the beauty of life,” she said at the dedication. “A prairie in full bloom teeming with insects or the beauty of a bike ride on a summer day with the wind at your back and birds singing overhead.”