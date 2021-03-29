Those looking to try something new with their garden this spring may be interested in an upcoming Badger Talk.
The virtual presentation, titled “Gardening with Native Plants” will take place at 1 p.m.Thursday, April 8. Participants can email astone@vil.oregon.wi.us to register and receive a link.
Susan Carpenter, a gardener at the UW-Madison arboretum, will share tips on how to garden without pesticides, benefits of native plants and how to care for a native garden.
For more information, visit vil.oregon.wi.us.