An Oregon-based sculpture artist is putting on an art show later this month featuring metal sculptures at his residence.
Rob Igl will host the event, titled “The Metalest” from 9-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 30, at 4241 County Road A.
The sculptures are welded creations, utilizing repurposed steel materials. Each piece is handcrafted to re-create the unique vision from the artist’s perspective, according to “The Metalest works” Facebook page.
Masks will be required at the event under Forward Dane restrictions.