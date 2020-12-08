The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Madison honored an Oregon couple last month for their grassroots fundraising in support of breast cancer research.
Mary and Robert Gooze formed the One Woman Many Lakes charity, which aims to raise awareness about Metastatic Breast Cancer and fund research for it. That came after Mary, a former triathlete, received a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis in 2012. She had taken to the water to strengthen her body that was weakened from chemotherapy, and to found refuge from her thoughts about her disease, she said.
Because of that perseverance, Mary and her husband became the 2020 recipients of the “Outstanding Grass Roots Fundraiser honor, one of seven award categories of the 33rd Annual National Philanthropy event the AFP Madison chapter held Friday, Nov. 13.
“I didn’t know anything about AFP so we were quite honored to be recognized for our efforts,” Rob said.
Their organization has raised over $1.2 million dollars since inception, Rob said. The focus on metastatic breast cancer, which has no cure, is important, he said. All of the money the One Woman Many Lakes raises goes to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, to help fund MBC research.
“For how much money goes to breast cancer, little goes to research for people who are terminal,” Rob said.
One day, a little under two years after what was supposed to be her final radiation treatment for the breast cancer, a pain in Mary’s hip formed while running something that she initially believed to be the result of overtraining.
Instead, Mary’s breast cancer had metastasized to her bones.
After her doctor told her she could no longer run or bike, she asked if she could still swim. Mary had trained for a two and a quarter mile swim in Lake Washington in Seattle.
Thankfully, the doctor gave her the thumbs up to continue swimming, she said.
Completing that swim inspired Gooze to combine her passion and her diagnosis into a charity dedicated to women with metastatic breast cancer.
After discovering that not many people know about metastatic breast cancer, Mary wanted to raise awareness through a swim in Arizona where she and Rob were wintering.
When she got done, a man on the beach asked to donate to the cause, and ran back to his car for his wallet. It was from then on that Mary sought to not only raise awareness, but also money.
Apart from over 50 swims, Mary has since gone on to speak to doctors and organize “die-ins” — which represent the number of women lost to the disease daily — at the state capital during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. She was also invited to the office of former speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan during his tenure, as he had a family member with breast cancer.
Like Mary, in 20-30% of women who go through initial radiation treatments and consider themselves survivors, the cancer comes back and spreads through other parts of the body, becoming terminal.
But Mary, who turns 70 next June, has outlived the median life expectancy for the cancer. When her doctor diagnosed her, that expectancy was three years, but she’s into her seventh year.
The cancer spreads quicker for women under 40, while for older women it doesn’t seem to be as aggressive, Rob said.
“Why do we fund all this research for a drug or treatment?” Rob asks. “She knows it won’t help her time-wise, she does it for her daughters and granddaughters.”