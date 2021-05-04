Senior citizens can get free pre-packaged meals on two occasions this month.
Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Fitchburg that turns excess food from grocery stores into meals, will offer the meals in a pick-up format from 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 14, and Friday, May 28.
The pre-packaged meals can be reheated at home. The Oregon Area Senior Center will be one of the sites where seniors can pick up these free meals, according to the center’s newsletter.
While the meals are available at no cost, program participants are welcome to give a donation which goes directly to Little John’s, the newsletter states.
Seniors interested do not need to register, they may just come to the senior center’s parking lot at 219 Park St. during the pick-up days.
For information, call (608) 835-5801 or email oasc1980@gmail.com