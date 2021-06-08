Community members looking to try something different for dinner might consider attending a food truck night later this month.
From 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, a food truck night is set to take place in the Brooklyn Community Building parking lot, 102 N. Rutland Ave, Brooklyn recreation committee chair Stacey Hardy told the Observer.
Food trucks confirmed to attend include Melted (crafted grilled cheese), Jolly Frog (Mexican), Kona Ice, while Ziggy’s Barbecue and Smokehouse will have a booth.
For information, visit brooklynwi.gov.