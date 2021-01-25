Lions Club International is collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations for the Oregon Area Food Pantry.
The drive-thru food collection is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. It will be located at 744 N. Main St., next to Walgreens.
The most needed items include canned tuna, peanut butter, boxed cereal, ramen noodles, toilet paper, paper towels and tissues, according to a Lions Club International Oregon and Brooklyn Facebook post.
All non-perishable and non-expired food or paper items will be accepted.
For more information, email lzrock@charter.net.