Hundreds packed into Oregon’s Jaycee Park and Kiser Firemen’s Park to view a village fireworks show on Saturday, July 10. Prior to the display, attendees could enjoy dining out specials from local restaurants, while dozens of kids snagged complimentary glow bracelets from One Community Bank.
Fireworks light up downtown Oregon
- Justin Loewen correspondent
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Obituaries
Harold Paul Krumrei, of Nekoosa and Oregon, Wisconsin, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 23…
William “Bill” Robert Livick, 65, died Friday, June 18, 2021, outside his Northwoods cabin. …
Ronald “Ron” R. Nicholson, age 75, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at home. He was …