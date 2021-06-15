14 South Artists, Inc., in collaboration with the Village of Oregon and president Randy Glysch is encouraging the community to browse locally-made fine art on Saturday, June 26.
A sale has been set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Village of Oregon Welcome Center, 134 Janesville St.
Fine art produced by local artists will be available for purchase. Demonstrations of various art techniques will be displayed throughout the event.
The event was conceived of by Glysch, and the 14 South group to bring attention to both the village and regional artists, 14 South marketing director Karen Callahan wrote the Observer.
For information, email Callahan at kccallahan@hotmail.com or call 14 South president Francine Tompkins at (608) 217-8844.