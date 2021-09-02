Join Kelsey Miles, an award-winning musician and songwriter, in an interactive exploration of how listening to music can help us connect the dots in our shared human experiences.
The event is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16.
The interactive workshop will explore the introductory topic of finding your truth. This topic and many more are discussed in "Lyrical Lessons for Life," a weekly show and podcast hosted by Kelsey Miles and life coach Joanne Adducci.
"Join the conversation and find a new groove in connecting your heart and soul," the event description states.
This is a learning event for adults. It is a hybrid event -- participants may join in online or attend in-person at Community of Life Church, 787 N. Main St., Unit 105.
For those participating online, you will be emailed login information before the event. Registration is required at oregonlibrary.org.
If you have questions or need special accommodations, contact librarian Kara Ripley at (608) 835-6268 or kripley@oregonlibrary.org.