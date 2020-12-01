Many Oregon residents could not wait until after Thanksgiving to begin adorning their homes with holiday decorations, with dozens of people on Nov. 21 alone embarking on a festive transformation of their residences.
Obituaries
Patricia L. “Patti” Lemberger (nee Dearth), age 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Nazareth Health & Rehab. She was born on June 27, 1958, in Monroe, the daughter of Ralph Dearth and Beverly (Johnson) Dearth.
Caryl Farrell, age 97 passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1923 in Madison, WI the daughter of Francis and Erma (Scott) Maher. Caryl graduated from Oregon High School and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin, where she graduated in 1944. On …
On Aug. 11, 1992, our beloved son, Tanner North Falligant was born. All boy, he loved trucks, tractors and living on the farm.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2