The Friends of Lerner Park are planning a winter fun day for families at the park from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb 27.
The entrance to the park is at the 400 block of N. Burr Oak Ave. Festivities are set to include snowshoeing, hiking and cross-country skiing.
Attendees must bring their own equipment to join the Friends group for a snowy trek and tour of the winter landscape of Lerner Park.
The outdoor event will follow all current Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines for gathering size, mask wearing and physical distancing.
To become a Friend of Lerner Park or for information, contact Wendell Matzke by emailing wendellreg@gmail.com or calling 608-516-7771.