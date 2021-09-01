The Fall Outdoor Storytime will meet weekly from 10-10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Kiser Fireman's Park shelter.
The sessions begin on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and will continue "until the weather is too yucky," according to the library's website.
Families will meet outdoors in the grassy area by Kiser Shelter, across from the Oregon Library and next to the Oregon Pool. Families should bring blankets or chairs to sit on.
The librarians will facilitate 25 minutes of story time followed by10 minutes of active play. The activities are intended for children ages 0-6.
The Storytimes will be cancelled if the weather is bad.
For updates, families should check the library website at oregonpubliclibrary.org, or Facebook page at facebook.com/oregonpubliclibrary, or call the main desk at 608-835-3656.
No registration is required to attend.
If you need special accommodations, contact librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.