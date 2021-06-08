Lions and tigers and a naming contest, oh my!
The Oregon Public Library has two new mascots, a stuffed tiger and lion, as part of its summer reading programs Tails and Tales.
But while they have paws and whiskers, they do not have names, so community members are invited to submit ideas now through Monday, June 21.
During the first round of the contest, people of all ages can suggest names for the lion and tiger.
Then library staff will review the suggestions and select the top five names for each beast.
To enter, fill out the online Google form at oregonpubliclibrary.org, or fill out a paper form at the library.
During round two, from June 28 to July 7, everyone in the community may vote on their favorite name for the new mascots.
The winning name will be announced on July 8. The person who suggested the winning name will win $20 in Chamber Bucks — a gift certificate good at many Oregon businesses.
If multiple people suggest the winning name, there will have a drawing for the winner from those submitters.
For information, email librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.