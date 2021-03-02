Before the sun rises, Village of Oregon resident Ellie Gibson unlocks her porch-turned-food pantry, to ensure working people have ample opportunity to shop.
The food pantry at Gibson’s home, 211 Janesville St., is in an enclosed porch lined with shelves of canned goods, baskets of produce and a fridge stocked with eggs and dairy products. It’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day of the week for people to swing by and take what they need.
Gibson, who has lived through food insecurity, said she wanted to help single mothers and busy parents. Gibson saw a need for this because a lot of food pantries are only open during the daytime – which is often when those single parents are working, she said
And since Gibson opened the pantry in July, she said it’s been a hub of support and a way for her and her family to heal with loss. Gibson lost her first husband, Terry Irwin, 10 years ago; and her fiance Dillon Paar died in November.
Gibson remembers the time and financial struggles of being a single mother to a toddler and a new baby when Irwin died in 2010. She also remembers the stigma around asking for help, something that can be difficult to overcome, she said.
“Just asking for help, it makes some so uncomfortable,” Gibson said. “I'm trying to remove the uncomfortableness for others.”
Gibson said even as a two-parent household, before Paar died by suicide in November, the two still found it difficult to balance taking care of kids and making it to the food pantry after work, she said.
Paar grew up with a single mother and understood those struggles, and the two decided on setting up a makeshift food pick-up.
“Everything does accumulate on a single parent, it is very much overwhelming,” Gibson said. “We figured it would help those people who were in our situation. We were working, and we still couldn't get to a food pantry in time before they were closed.”
Eight months ago with $50 from each of their paychecks, they bought food and set it out in boxes on their front lawn.
All of the food was gone by the end of the day, so, incrementally, Gibson and Paar set out four boxes, then six, then eight to keep up with the demand, she said.
Just as the pantry grew, so did the community’s involvement, she said. There’s a neighbor who brings six dozen eggs from her farm each week, at least one person a day drops off a box of food and others are sending envelopes with donations and emailing her asking how they can help, she said.
Not only is the pantry keeping people fed, but Gibson said it has been a way for her and her family to cope with their loss.
“I just needed some way to channel everything, and the best way for the kids and I to heal was to be able to offer this,” Gibson said. “And it's been awesome to watch others be able to come here and get food.”