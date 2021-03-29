Oregon churches are offering a mix of online and in-person Easter worship this year.
Community of Life
787 N. Main St.
The church will be holding services on Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. It will also have its service available on its Facebook page.
Faith Lutheran Church
143 Washington St.
Maundy Thursday
6:30 p.m. Divine Service (in-person, also live streamed)
Good Friday
6:30 p.m. Tenebrae Vespers (in-person, also live streamed)
Holy Saturday
7:27 p.m. (sundown) Easter Vigil (begins outside church with bonfire, continues inside)
Easter Sunday
9:00 a.m. Easter Festival Divine Service (in-person, also live streamed)
First Presbyterian Church
408 N. Bergamont Blvd.
Holy Week Worship at FPC:
Good Friday
April 2nd, Prayer Stations
Prayer stations open in the sanctuary 12-4 p.m. Come on your own schedule.
Easter Sunday
April 4th, Pre-recorded
Facebook Premiere at 10 a.m.
Maundy Thursday
April 1st, Parking Lot
Join us in the church Parking Lot at 6:30 p.m.
Easter Sunrise
April 4th, Parking Lot
Join us in the church Parking Lot at 7 a.m.
Hillcrest Bible Church
752 E Netherwood St.
Maundy Thursday Experience @ Home
An at-home experience with a pdf downloadable from our website
Good Friday Service, April 2 @ 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Livestream available for both services through our website
Reserving a seat is encouraged through the website as well.
Easter Sunday Services, April 4 @ 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Livestream available for all 3 services through our website
Kids ministry (birth-4th grade) available during 8 a.m. & 11 a.m. services
Reserving a seat if encouraged through the website as well.
Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church
651 N. Main St.
We have a holy Thursday service at 6:30 PM, a good Friday service at 1:00 PM, and Easter vigil mass at 7:30 PM on Saturday, and Easter Sunday masses at 8:00 AM and 10:15 AM. Reservations are required for all of these. All of these services are live streamed and the links can be found at the Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church homepage.
People’s United Methodist Church
103 N. Alpine Parkway
Maundy Thursday Virtual Worship 4/1, 6:30 p.m.
Good Friday Virtual Worship 4/2, 6:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday Virtual Worship 4/4, 9 a.m.
Virtual worship can be accessed on the church website home page at peoplesumc.org or at youtube.com/peopleschurch oregonwi.
Drive-in Easter Jubilee Sunday 4/4 at 11 a.m. Attendees will remain in their cars during the Worship service. Before and after the service, photo stations will be set up for attendees to have pictures taken in their Sunday best from 10:30-10:55 a.m. and again from 11:30 a.m. to Noon.
St. John’s Lutheran
625 E Netherwood St.
St. John’s Lutheran Church Holy Week Schedule:
In-Person:
April 1, Maundy Thursday — 6:30 p.m.
April 2, Good Friday — 2:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
April 4, Easter Sunday — 9:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
Virtual Worship Services, Premiere times on St. John’s’ YouTube Channel:
April 2, Good Friday: 9:00 a.m.
April 4, Easter Sunday: 9:00 a.m.