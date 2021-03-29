Cross in Oregon

Churches have found virtual ways to connect with members during COVID-19 quarantine.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

Oregon churches are offering a mix of online and in-person Easter worship this year.

Community of Life

787 N. Main St.

The church will be holding services on Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. It will also have its service available on its Facebook page.

Faith Lutheran Church

143 Washington St.

Maundy Thursday

6:30 p.m. Divine Service (in-person, also live streamed)

Good Friday

6:30 p.m. Tenebrae Vespers (in-person, also live streamed)

Holy Saturday

7:27 p.m. (sundown) Easter Vigil (begins outside church with bonfire, continues inside)

Easter Sunday

9:00 a.m. Easter Festival Divine Service (in-person, also live streamed)

First Presbyterian Church

408 N. Bergamont Blvd.

Holy Week Worship at FPC:

Good Friday

April 2nd, Prayer Stations

Prayer stations open in the sanctuary 12-4 p.m. Come on your own schedule.

Easter Sunday

April 4th, Pre-recorded

Facebook Premiere at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday

April 1st, Parking Lot

Join us in the church Parking Lot at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunrise

April 4th, Parking Lot

Join us in the church Parking Lot at 7 a.m.

Hillcrest Bible Church

752 E Netherwood St.

Maundy Thursday Experience @ Home

An at-home experience with a pdf downloadable from our website

Good Friday Service, April 2 @ 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Livestream available for both services through our website

Reserving a seat is encouraged through the website as well.

Easter Sunday Services, April 4 @ 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Livestream available for all 3 services through our website

Kids ministry (birth-4th grade) available during 8 a.m. & 11 a.m. services

Reserving a seat if encouraged through the website as well.

hillcrestbiblechurch.com

Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church

651 N. Main St.

We have a holy Thursday service at 6:30 PM, a good Friday service at 1:00 PM, and Easter vigil mass at 7:30 PM on Saturday, and Easter Sunday masses at 8:00 AM and 10:15 AM. Reservations are required for all of these. All of these services are live streamed and the links can be found at the Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church homepage.

People’s United Methodist Church

103 N. Alpine Parkway

Maundy Thursday Virtual Worship 4/1, 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday Virtual Worship 4/2, 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Virtual Worship 4/4, 9 a.m.

Virtual worship can be accessed on the church website home page at peoplesumc.org or at youtube.com/peopleschurch oregonwi.

Drive-in Easter Jubilee Sunday 4/4 at 11 a.m. Attendees will remain in their cars during the Worship service. Before and after the service, photo stations will be set up for attendees to have pictures taken in their Sunday best from 10:30-10:55 a.m. and again from 11:30 a.m. to Noon.

St. John’s Lutheran

625 E Netherwood St.

St. John’s Lutheran Church Holy Week Schedule:

In-Person:

April 1, Maundy Thursday — 6:30 p.m.

April 2, Good Friday — 2:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

April 4, Easter Sunday — 9:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Worship Services, Premiere times on St. John’s’ YouTube Channel:

April 2, Good Friday: 9:00 a.m.

April 4, Easter Sunday: 9:00 a.m.

Community Reporter Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.