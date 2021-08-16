For Oregon High School senior Cooper King, without his decade as a member of the Scouts, he would not have had as much opportunity to learn how to lead or step up as a leader, he said.
And as a three-sport athlete who’s on the varsity football, wrestling and track teams, the leadership skills he's learned as a Scout are put to the test.
The King family moved around several times due to Cooper’s dad being relocated for work, but the young King stuck with the Scouts throughout the moves.
King first joined the Cub Scouts, when he was 6 or 7 years old and living in Connecticut. He then moved onto Boy Scouts around the time he was 11 or 12 and living in Minnesota.
In order to get to the rank of Eagle Scout, King needed to complete a project that would be the culmination of all his leadership skills put into one thing, he told the Observer on Friday, Aug. 6.
Those projects are typically designed to benefit the Scout’s community or local wildlife, he said.
For King, a former connection with Prairie Mound Cemetery on North Main Street led to his Eagle Scout project idea.
Back in 2018, he helped Oregon Eagle Scout Andrew Palmer clean and level 30 headstones there.
“I always drive past and look and say ‘hey I helped clean that, helped maintain that,” King said.
But when he was looking around for Eagle Scout project ideas, the cemetery didn’t actually initially come to mind. His first idea was to plant trees around the high school to wall-off sounds coming from the nearby highway.
But later he decided that he wanted to complement the work he’d done three years ago at Prairie Mound.
Thus, he settled on an idea to build paint message boards. The three boards will become a place the city can put a map and directory of the headstones and memorials in the cemetery.
“The main purpose is a list of people and where they’re located around the cemetery,” King said. “It’s a good idea to have a catalog of who is in the cemetery with a map and names.”
The Oregon Village Board donated around $500 to the project to cover the wood, screws, plastic sheeting, cork and other materials that will become the legs, slanted roof and bulletin board. The King family will supplement the remaining costs.
The boards will be installed in the park with the help of public works director Jeff Rau, but the dates aren’t set yet, King said.
King’s grandfather was a significant help, he said, as his grandpa has a lot of experience with carpentry. As there were only basic outlines on the internet for what the message boards looked like, but there weren’t any step-by-step instructions, King’s grandfather figured out the plans to build the boards.
“The most difficult part of this project so far was there weren't plans for it, me and my grandfather had to figure it out,” King said. “Make it this big, cut it this way – we had to change plans, and it was a real learning process to get these boxes made.”
King said his grandfather has more than a woodworking hobby, he has a lot of equipment and knows how to use it.
Their time together even inspired a passion for sawdust in the younger King.
“After going to his shop, I switched to taking a woodworking class at the high school,” King said. “I have more interest in it after being in his shop.”
King’s scout-learned leadership skills came in handy last week as he held a workday to construct the message boards, inviting some of his friends from the football and cross country teams to help him build.
But becoming an Eagle is not the end of King’s scouting journey, rather a next step. If he continues to earn merit badges, he will be awarded with bronze, gold and silver ranks known as “palms.”
Someday down the line after college, he might even consider becoming a scoutmaster to help younger scouts progress through the ranks like he did, he said.
For now, however, his sights are set on college. He is considering studying biomedicine or biotechnology at Louisiana State University, or attending Concordia College or a University of Wisconsin school. To prepare, he’s been taking advanced math and chemistry classes, he said.
As for any youths considering scouts, “try it out, it’s going to be fantastic,” King said.
“You learn a lot of life skills from camping and cooking to leadership -- a little bit about a lot of things,” he added. “It was a great experience. I had fun with it all throughout my 10 years. I suggest everyone try it for at least a year.”