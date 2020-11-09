People seeking to support the new public library are invited to dress in their best Roaring 20s or Great Gatsby themed costumes and have their photo taken this weekend.
From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Simply So photography of Madison will have a drive-thru photobooth set up outside the library, 256 Brook St. Attendees can drive up, park their car, hop out, get their photo taken and drive away.
For a suggested donation of $20 (or whatever you can afford), you will receive a high-resolution image with printing rights, which can be entered into the library’s virtual gala costume contest. The proceeds will go toward the library's new building capital campaign.
The photo with the most likes on social media will win a complimentary mini portrait session in 2021 from Simply So. Physical distancing will be required during the event.
There are not appointments, those interested will be served in order of arrival.
For information, call Simply So at (608) 616-0780 or email simplysophotography@gmail.com.