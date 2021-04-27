The Oregon Public Library and Oregon Allies have teamed up to bring royalty to Waterman Triangle Park.
Drag queen Miss Cass will be leading stories, songs, and crafts at the park, 121 Janesville St., from 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. Participants will also receive a crown craft to complete at home.
Her stories will “celebrate all types of families and people in our community,” according to the description on the library’s website. While the event is open to all ages, the stories will be geared to ages 2-6.
All participants must follow COVID-19 safety precautions by wearing a mask and socially distance, the description states.
Registration is required. To register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.
For information, contact librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibray.org