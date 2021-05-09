The Oregon Town Hall parking lot transformed into a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, May 8, which served to mark the 100th anniversary of the Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion. A free hot dog lunch ticket was offered to all attendees and there was also a silent auction and raffle, with half of all ticket purchases going to the American Legion.
Dozens attend American Legion craft and vendor fair
- Justin Loewen Observer Correspondent
