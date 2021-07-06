Village of Oregon president Randy Glysch and Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce director Judy Knutson have teamed up to encourage the community to ‘Dine Out on the 10th.’
In conjunction with Oregon’s fireworks on Saturday, July 10, they have been working with local restaurants to come up with dining out specials for families to enjoy.
“Restaurants will be open on the 10th before the Fireworks, we will be encouraging everyone to visit one of our restaurants before they attend our great Village Fireworks,” Glysch wrote to the Observer.
“We’re open for business, let’s celebrate,” Knutson added.
The fireworks are set for dusk on July 10 and people will be able to observe during a celebration at Kiser Fireman’s Park, 245 Brook St., starting at 8:30 p.m. If it rains, the event will take place at the same time on Sunday, July 11.
While Summerfest may be canceled for the year, Oregonians and village visitors can still get out to support their local businesses, Knutson said.
“Pack it up and take it to the park,” she said.
All of the businesses that will be open will offer carryout for families to take to Kiser Park.
The fireworks are sponsored by One Community Bank, Thysse, TDS Telecom, the Village of Oregon and the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce.
One Community Bank will be handing out free glow bracelets near the entrance of the park, Knutson said.
Further details about who is participating in the Dine Out event, what the specials are and businesses’ hours are available at oregonwi.com.