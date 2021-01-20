Looking for some “outdoors” fun to beat the mid-winter blahs?
Devil’s Lake is scheduled to host a virtual hike meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 over Zoom. The event is part of the “GeoCheer: Virtual Adventures in Geology” program of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Geology Museum.
Staff will guide participants on the virtual hike of Devil’s Lake using videos, photos and live commentary. There also is a scavenger hunt activity planned, as well as a chance for people to share memories of visiting the park.
Email astone@vil.oregon.wi.us to get the link for the virtual hike.