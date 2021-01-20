State parks closed

As of Friday, April 10, state parks around Wisconsin were closed to prevent spread of COVID-19. From right, Hattie Sherstad, 2, Louisa George, 4, and Naomi Sherstad, 5, of Oregon stand in front of the larger of two bonfires at Anderson Farm County Park on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

 Photo by Justin Loewen

Looking for some “outdoors” fun to beat the mid-winter blahs?

Devil’s Lake is scheduled to host a virtual hike meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 over Zoom. The event is part of the “GeoCheer: Virtual Adventures in Geology” program of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Geology Museum.

Staff will guide participants on the virtual hike of Devil’s Lake using videos, photos and live commentary. There also is a scavenger hunt activity planned, as well as a chance for people to share memories of visiting the park.

Email astone@vil.oregon.wi.us to get the link for the virtual hike.

Email Unified Newspaper Group reporter Scott De Laruelle at scott.delaruelle@wcinet.com.