All classes are being held live online. With questions Regarding Community Education and Recreation, call Dave at 835-4097 or email dtjameson@OregonSD.org. To register, visit OregonSD.org/Community.
Homemade for the Holidays
4-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 or Thursday, Dec. 3
Age level: Grades K-5
Cost: $17
Do your kids like to make crafts? Do they feel good when they have a gift to give? Come and make holiday themed crafts that can be given as gifts! People will need: scissors, tape, glue, and colored pencils or markers. All other supplies will be provided.
Led by Tina Mancusi.
Junior Van Gogh’s
3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9
Age level: Grades K-5
Cost: $22
Put on your artist's hat and create some amazing pictures! Develop your artistic skills with this step by step drawing class. There's four sessions and we will create a new design every time! Sign up once, twice, thrice or all four times!
Led by Tina Mancusi.
Holiday Card Making
4-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 or Thursday, Dec. 10
Age level: Grades K-5
Cost: $17
Do your kids like to create and have fun? We will be using a variety of materials to create cards and/or bookmarks in this one day class. People will need: scissors, tape, glue, and colored pencils or markers. All other supplies will be provided.
Led by Tina Mancusi.
Home Alone Safety
11 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 5-19
Age level: Grades 3-7, with guardian(s)
Cost: $27
Do you have kids in grades 3-7? Are you ready to develop a Home Alone Safety Plan? Join other parents/guardians and kids to develop home alone plans that include family rules, handling emergencies, getting along with siblings and structuring time following a curriculum developed by the University of Wisconsin Extension.
Led by Frank Mozer.
Biz Ops Game: For Tomorrow’s Leaders
10-11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28 and 29
Age level: Grades 2-6
Cost: $30
The Biz Ops Game is a business simulation board game that teaches business operations in an experiential and fun way. The game is played in small teams with a teacher/facilitator guiding the teams through the steps of operating a paper helicopter transportation business.
Taught by Julie Wood.
Robotics: Build Your Project
1-3 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, Dec. 28-30
Age level: Grades 1-5
Cost: $45
Spend time with Community Ed and the Youth Enrichment League, as we bring you Robotics, Build Your Project. Spend a few days of break, with this fun and creative class. Use your imagination as you design your project. With help from a YEL instructor, you will be amazed at what you create.
Hybrid Winter Nature Camps
Various times from Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 25
Age level: Grades 2-5
Cost: $99
Join Oregon School District Ms. Meghan Konopacki as she takes you on a three-month excursion in nature! These camps will be held both online and in person! Weekly virtual meetings will be held on Tuesdays or Thursdays, December 8th to February 25th. There’s even four in person day camps! The day camps will be two hours on the following non-school days: December 28 and 29, January 18th and February 15th; and will be held at Forest Edge School.