The David Mazzie Acoustic Experience rounded out a month of live musical performances at Main Street Music and More in Brooklyn, when he took the stage on Friday, Jan. 29.
Mazzie first performed before a live audience over 40 years ago, he said on his website, and was born and raised in the Chicago area.
Since moving to Wisconsin in 2001, he's made his way around the state as a solo act, switching between guitar and mandolin. This year is his "20th anniversary" tour.
Mazzie combines elements of rock, pop, folk, country and bluegrass to try to offer a little something for everyone, according to his website.
His Jan. 29 show in Brooklyn was supposed to be just one half of Main Street Music and More's weekend entertainment, but the venue canceled its Saturday night show and stayed closed that evening in response to the inclement snowstorm.
Mazzie is set to play at Music and More every other Friday.