Residents who think they’ve got the moves and are ready for their close-up might consider attending the Community Line Dance Challenge later this month.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, community members LaVon Ace and Nancy Beschta will teach a line dance in the Netherwood Knoll/Prairie View playground area, according to the Oregon Area Senior Center’s June newsletter.
After some practice, attendees will dance for the camera, the newsletter states.
Residents do not need to register to be a part of the first community line dance challenge, they may just show up.
For information, call the center at (608) 835-5801.