Dancers looking to gain experience, or lovers of dance seeking a show, might consider the Summer Exploratory, Experimental Dance Intensive and Performance Festival hosted by Li Chiao-Ping Dance.
Li is an Oregon-based University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of dance.
At various times daily from July 25 to July 31, Li will offer movement classes. The majority will take place at her studio in Oregon, 5973 Purcell Road. They will also be livestreamed virtually. The in-person classes are limited to fully-vaccinated individuals, Li’s website states.
And at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, the classes will culminate with a live show called On The Farm Dances at the Oregon studio. The outdoor performance will be followed by a cookout. Tickets are free.
In-person viewing is limited to those who have been fully-vaccinated, according to Li’s website. Individuals must bring their own picnic meal and seating.
The weeklong workshop’s offerings include Poc-Chuc Modern dance, Piso Movil technique, ballet, contemporary dance, yoga, Chinese dance, creative explorations, grant writing and a panel on diversity and inclusion in dance.
“It will be a weeklong event that creates space for pre-professional and professional dancers, young dancers and community members to join together in a celebration of movement,” Li’s website states.
The classes are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. The suggested donation for one in-person class is $10. The suggested donation for the full week of classes is $250. Virtual classes are half those suggested amounts.
To register for the workshop, or the dance performance, visit lcpdance.com/seed.