Dale Schulz honored at Memorial Day ceremony

Dale Schulz, a Brooklyn native and long-time fourth-grade teacher, gave a presentation about how he is involved with inspiring the community’s young people with “passing the torch of legacy in tribute to our veterans of this community and the impact it has on freedom’s history.”

 Photo submitted

Retired Brooklyn Elementary School teacher and former Marine Dale Schulz accepts the award of Merit from Brooklyn Area Veterans Memorial Park chairman Lyle Wanless at Memorial Day ceremonies at the park on Monday, May 31. The award was given for Schulz’s work with elementary school students’ “Walk of History,” which starts at the memorial park and incorporates the history of area veterans.

