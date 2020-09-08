For families interested in joining the Cub Scouts, there are two upcoming virtual information sessions.
From 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 17, families may tune in to learn more about Cub Scout Troop 350.
According to a news release from Cub Scout Troop 350, activities with the group include STEM experiments, camping, outdoors events, storytelling and games. The release says the Cub Scouts also teaches self-reliance, self-confidence, work ethic, kindness and friendship.
The two virtual informational meetings are for parents of girls and boys interested in learning more about Cub Scouts.
For information on how to join one of the meetings, email Veronica Kleckner at scoutervjk@gmail.com.