There’s also an education component to the “Living to Serve” grant for pantry patrons, FFA advisor Jillian Beaty said. In addition to receiving meat, pantry patrons will also be able to take “Ag Mags,” booklets geared toward grades 3-5 that educate children on careers and knowledge on the agriculture industry. The booklets were originally purchased to be handed out to students in school with classroom-based activities, but with most students doing virtual learning, they’re being disseminated through the pantry. The magazines give insight into what happens on farms – how farmers care for and raise animals to provide a product for consumption. “We think it’s really important as students raise animals for food consumption (that) we provide patrons of the food pantry information about beef and dairy,” she said. “It’s not quite what we wanted, but it’s the best we can do,” she said.
Continuing education
There’s also an education component to the “Living to Serve” grant for pantry patrons, FFA advisor Jillian Beaty said.
In addition to receiving meat, pantry patrons will also be able to take “Ag Mags,” booklets geared toward grades 3-5 that educate children on careers and knowledge on the agriculture industry. The booklets were originally purchased to be handed out to students in school with classroom-based activities, but with most students doing virtual learning, they’re being disseminated through the pantry.
The magazines give insight into what happens on farms – how farmers care for and raise animals to provide a product for consumption.
“We think it’s really important as students raise animals for food consumption (that) we provide patrons of the food pantry information about beef and dairy,” she said. “It’s not quite what we wanted, but it’s the best we can do,” she said.