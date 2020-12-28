Since it is not possible to get together during the winter months this year, the Senior Center staff are are offering two options for conversation with Center friends.
One option is a Zoom meeting and one is a conference call. With both options, the group will casually discuss broad topics of interest.
Zoom conversation: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6
Conference phone conversation: 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 11
In January, the topic is "what we are looking forward to in the near future."
For the Zoom meeting, email astone@vil.oregon.wi.us for the link.
For the conference call, dial 886-9493.