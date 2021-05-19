A warm weather tradition is back next month with the return of the Oregon Community Band’s Concerts in the Park series, set to begin a 40th season.
The first show is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at the Oregon Community Band Shelter at Waterman Triangle Park, with subsequent performances planned for 7 p.m. on Tuesdays June 8, 15, 22 and 20 and July 6.
Shows will last around one hour, with no intermission. People are invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy the free concerts. Dane County mask rules will apply to concert goers.