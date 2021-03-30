The Community Park Clean Up Days are set from April 1-30.
The annual clean up days are organized by the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition, and encourage resident participation after the winter season. Participants provide their own clean up supplies and complete cleans up on their own schedule. Those interested can sign up online.
Each park in Oregon and Brooklyn will need a variety of jobs completed, including picking up all garbage and putting in bags; and raking up any leaves, sticks or debris near fences, according to an event description.
When groups pick a park for either Saturday or Sunday, they are asked to bring along trash bags, rakes and any hand protection that they will need. If someone in the group has a truck, that will be helpful in hauling leaves, debris and sticks to the compost area.
Bagged garbage can be put next to the curb of the adjacent road of the parks, for pick up.
In Oregon, organic material can be taken to the compost site on North Perry Parkway near the ice rink. If you are working in Brooklyn, the compost area is off of Church Street on the road that the cemetery is on.
Participants are encouraged to send pictures of their group picking up the parks to dab@oregonsd.net.
If you would like to do a scavenger hunt while you are cleaning to make the task even more fun, download the app Goosechase and search “2021 Oregon/Brooklyn Park Clean Up.”
Interested groups will need to sign-up online to adopt a park for a weekend. For information, visit facebook.com/OAWCWI.