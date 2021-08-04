In celebrating 25 years of Brooklyn EMS, the Friends association is hosting a celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event will take place at the 401 W. Main St. fire and EMS building.
There will be a demonstration of extrication from a vehicle and med flight, fire truck rides, games for kids, a bouncy house, information booths and tables and food, former Brooklyn EMS director Evelyn Hall told the Observer.
There will also be a space where past EMS members will have a chance to gather and chat, she said.
An ambulance procession will start at Brooklyn Elementary on Division Street at 11 a.m. and end at the fire station.
For information, contact Hall by emailing efhall@wisc.edu.