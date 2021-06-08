One Oregon resident will be celebrating her 70th birthday amid 17 years of having metastatic breast cancer later this month.
And the community is invited to join her by raising $70,000 to help find a cure for the disease.
Mary Gooze, founder of the One Woman Many Lakes charity that seeks to find a breast cancer cure, will be honored by her husband Robert and other community members at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, according to an April 29 news release. The event is set to take place at Netherwood Park, 498 Peterson Trail.
Gooze received a stage four breast cancer diagnosis in 2012. Up until that point, she was a triathlete, but she has since dedicated her time solely to swimming, having swum over 50 lakes to raise money for her charity, the Observer previously reported.
At the June 12 gathering, there will be a short program to commemorate Mary, including a presentation by Dr. Howard Bailey, Director of the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, the news release states.
There will also be table displays of Mary’s various accomplishments.
The event will take place outdoors, rain or shine, socially distanced in Netherwood Park, according to the news release. Cupcakes and bottled water will be provided. Attendees may bring seating.
Registration is not required, and the only gift requested is to help achieve the Gooze’s goal of raising $70,000 for metastatic breast cancer research by visiting give.classy.org/Marys70th.
For information, follow the One Woman Many Lakes Facebook page or call Robert at (608) 279-0217.