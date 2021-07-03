With questions Regarding Community Education and Recreation courses, contact program supervisor Alex Marks by emailing apmarks@oregonsd.net or calling 608-835-4041.
To register, visit OregonSD.org/Community. Scholarships are available.
Perennials: For Many Years to Come
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8, $8
Grow Perennials in your garden, for beautiful flowers that will come back for years. Join Lisa Johnson, Horticulturist from the UW Extension Dane County, to learn more about Perennials and how you can make your garden pop.
Intermediate Landscape and Plein Aire Painting
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesdays, July 14 through Aug. 18, $53
Join local artist Leon Barrett virtually, where you will apply intermediate painting concepts to landscape painting. Leon will also introduce you to En Plein Aire painting (in open air) to help create landscapes from your everyday life. Some painting experience with acrylic or oil painting is needed. Artists will need to supply their own materials, which will be emailed to you before the class begins.
Zumba
8:05 a.m., Thursdays, June 10 through July 15, $53
Dance, fitness, energy and fun for all levels! Zumba is a mixture of body sculpting movements with fun steps, high energy and motivating music. Dance away your worries with a “feel happy” workout that burns calories! Taught by Ashley Anderson.