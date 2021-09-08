The following events are set to take place between Thursday, September 9 and Thursday, September 16. Full calendar available at connectoregonwi.com.
Keller Alpine Meadows September Storywalk
Through end of day on September 12
Come enjoy Oregon's beautiful Keller Alpine Meadows Park during the weekend with a storywalk....or two.
The stories shared are:
"Little Blue Truck" by Alice Schertle and "Senorita Mariposa" by Mr. G.
Little Blue Truck starts near the parking lot off Netherwood and goes around to the corner of Alpine Pkwy and Jefferson St.
Senorita Mariposa starts at the corner of Alpine Pkwy and Jefferson St.
This is a partnership between the Oregon Library and Oregon Nature Alliance.
Food Pantry
4-6 p.m., Thursday, September 9
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Thursday Night Street Drags
6 p.m. Thursday, September 9
6 p.m. Pit Opens; 6:3 p.m. Practice or Grudge runs; 7:30 p.m. Brackets start; 8:30 p.m. Shine & Show Judging.
Madison International Speedway, 1122 Sunrise Road. Madison International Speedway is a NASCAR sanctioned 1⁄2 & 1⁄4 mile paved racing facility.
Free meals for seniors from Little John’s
2-3 p.m., Friday, September 10
Senior citizens can get a free pre-packaged meal from at Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Fitchburg that turns excess food from grocery stores into meals, will offer the meal in a pick-up format The pre-packaged meal can be reheated at home.
For information, call (608) 835-5801 or email oasc1980@gmail.com.
Oregon Area Progressives' Open Mic
6-7 p.m., Friday, September 10
Doug Poland, Litigation Director for Law Forward, will discuss the firm’s work fighting voter suppression and partisan gerrymandering. Barbara Feeney, Co- Chair of Voter Service Steering Committee of the Dane County League of Women Voters will discuss the League’s efforts to help people in Dane county vote.
The event will be broadcast live on Facebook at the OAP Facebook page at facebook.com/OregonAreaProgressives.
Tracy Jane Comer returns to The Wine Reserve
6 p.m., Friday, September 10
Return appearance by Tracy (vocals, piano, guitar) at The Wine Reserve, 113 N. Main St.
“Tracy knows hundreds of songs and plays a huge variety of covers from many decades and styles. A few favorite artists include Elton John, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Bruce Hornsby, and Steely Dan, but you can expect some surprises as well.” Outdoors on the patio (weather permitting — indoors otherwise). No cover.
For information, visit facebook.com/thewinereservewi.
Music: Jackie Ernst
8-11 p.m., Friday, September 10
"Jackie Ernst is a Best of Madison singer/songwriter based in Southeastern Wisconsin. She is an emotive folk/rock artist with a bright powerful voice, and is sure to draw you in with her dynamic, edgy presence. Jackie’s sound has been compared to artists such as Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, Melissa Etheridge and P!nk.
Bringing an eclectic mix of rock, pop, soul, country, folk & blues music from across the decades, her acoustic guitar & ukulele shows bring a little something for every music fan."
Held at at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Anderson Park volunteer workday
8-10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 11
Help natural areas staff and volunteers continue restoration work at Anderson Farm County Park’s beautiful woods and prairies. They focus on organic approaches, wildlife, and native plants. Native plants promote biodiversity and stewardship of our natural heritage. Work is varied and depends on the season.
Meet in the parking lot of Anderson Farm County Park, 914 Union Road.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and working conditions.
For more information, contact Friends president Roe Parker by calling (608) 835-3580 or emailing roeparker@charter.net, or visiting andersonparkfriends.org.
‘Oregon Strong’ 9/11 tribute and night market
5-9:30 p.m., Saturday, September 11
Community members are invited to come out and meet their neighbors, public servants and local business owners during a night market featuring kids activities, music, food and vendors on Saturday, Sept. 11.
After which, area residents are asked to come together as a community to remember 9/11 and honor the men and women who lost their lives two decades ago.
The VFW will be presenting the colors at this event and there will be memorials for the fallen Police, Military, Fire and EMS workers of that day twenty years ago.
There will be a 21 Gun Salute at the end of the presentation
From 5-7:15 p.m. will be Oregon’s first night market with patriotic music by the Oregon Community Band.
From 7:15-8 p.m. will be the 9/11 tribute.
From 8-9 p.m. the night market continues, and the evening will conclude with music at Waterman Triangle Park from 9-9:30 p.m.
Event organizers hope it will offer community spirit and a little fun
“Downtown Oregon will be transformed into a place for the community to mingle and see the various businesses Oregon has to offer,” a flyer states.
The market event will be on Janesville St. and S. Main St. in the downtown area.
If interested in showcasing your business or organization, email Deb Bossingham at dab@oregonsd.net.
Each vendor will be assigned an outdoor space, and the cost to vend is $35.
The event is being planned by the Oregon Area Fire and EMS District, Village of Oregon Police Department, the Village of Oregon, the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition.
Music: Meet Raffle with special guests Strangers With Money
8 p.m., Saturday, September 11
"Fun way to wrap up the summer schedule, one last home gig."
Held at at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Farmers’ Market
2-6 p.m., Tuesday, September 14
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Inspiration Through Art With Deseré Mayo
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 14
In Inspiration Through Art, hear from local artist Deseré Mayo. In this program, attendees will see some of Deseré’s work, explore her inspirations, hear about her artistic practice and process, and learn about partnerships she is building in the community.
For adults held via Zoom. Registration required at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
If you have questions or need special accommodations at events contact Kara Ripley at kripley@oregonlibrary.org.
Brown Bag Book Club
11:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 15
The Brown Bag Book Club meets online via Zoom. Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the login information.
September book selection: "The Starless Sea" by Erin Morgenstern.
Book summary: “Anahera Rawiri left New Zealand at twenty-one, fleeing small-town poverty and the ghosts of her childhood with no plans to look back. But eight years later, she returns, seeking familiarity as respite from the shattered remains of her new life. And despite the changes brought on by a bump in tourism, Golden Cove appears much as it ever was: a small settlement on the savage West Coast of the South Island, populated by all the remembered faces and set against a backdrop of lush greenery, jagged cliffs, and crashing waves.”
To register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Baby Storytime
9:30-10 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 16
Enjoy rhymes, bounces and stories with librarian Ms. Wendy along with social time for babies and caregivers. The storytime is held through Zoom to give privacy to caregivers who want to talk, according to the library’s website.
This program is geared to ages infant through 18 months.
Register for the summer session to receive the Zoom link. You only need to register one time per season and will receive weekly reminders, the library website states.
Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Kickback Cafe Ribbon Cutting
4-5:30 p.m., Thursday, September 16
107 S. Main St.
Historical Society’s summer ‘scavenger hunt’
Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back. The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.