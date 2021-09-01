The following events are set to take place between Thursday, September 2 and Thursday, September 9. Full calendar available at connectoregonwi.com.
Blood Drive10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, September 2
Held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St.
Sign up at redcrossblood.org/give.
First Responder Celebration5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 2
Sarah Schliem, Malia King and Joshua Aaron King are hosting “True to the Red White and Blue, ” a celebration for Oregon first responders. According to a Facebook page, the event will run from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Waterman Triangle Park, 101 Janesville St.
According to the Facebook page, the event will include guest speakers starting at 6:15 p.m., an awards ceremony for local police, corrections officers, fire and EMS personnel, a bounce house and face painting, access to vehicles and equipment, and fundraising.
Ziggy’s BBQ, Pizza Pit and Senor Pepper’s Taco Truck will have food and beverages available.
Brooklyn Truck and Tractor Pull Festival6 p.m. Friday, September 3 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, September 5
Brooklyn’s annual Labor Day Truck and Tractor Pull is back, with plenty of food and beverages and lots of fun planned for the weekend.
The event, sponsored by the Brooklyn Sno-Hornets and Oregon Sno-Blazers snowmobile clubs, kicks off with an antique tractor pull and bean bag tournament Friday night. Pulls start up again at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a kids’ event set for noon. The Brooklyn Community Building, just down the road, will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Time Travelers will provide music from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday starts with a pancake breakfast from 8-11, with pulls beginning at 11 a.m. and kids’ pull set for noon. Super Tuesday will provide music from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
The beer and food tents will be open all three days. Parking and admission is free. No carry-ins are allowed.
For more information, visit brooklynwi.com/event.
Music: Railhopper7-11 p.m., Friday, September 3
“Railhopper is a Honky Tonk/Rock power trio based out of Madison that started in 2017. They play everything from Jerry Reed and Waylon Jennings to The Allman Brothers and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Railhopper has opened for country legends like David Allan Coe and national touring groups like Flying Buffaloes. Tearing up every stage they get on with their mix of rock and roll showmanship, powerful honky tonk rhythm, gritty attitude Railhopper ids can’t miss live experience.”
Held at at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Food Pantry9-11 a.m., Saturday, September 4
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Village of Brooklyn Fall Arts and Crafts Fair9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4
Featuring local artisans, crafters and businesses.
The event will also include a bake sale and luncheon hosted by Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church.
Held at the Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave.
For admission, visitors must donate $1 or more to Brooklyn Recreation and/or donate a non-perishable food item to the food pantry.
For information, visit facebook.com/brooklynvillagewi.
Music: Tommy Luke10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, September 4
Tommy Luke is a singer-songwriter from Fort Worth, Texas playing folk, bluegrass and country music. Special late set after the Brooklyn tractor pulls.
Held at at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Meat Raffle3-5 p.m., Sunday, September 5
Meat, booze, money, and fun.
Event by Headquarters Bar and Restaurant, 101 Concord Drive.
Food Pantry9-11 a.m., Tuesday, September 7
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Movie Showing: “Call of the Wild”1 p.m., Tuesday, September 7
“Adapted from the beloved literary classic, this film is the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team, and later its leader, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”
Held at the Senior Center, 219 Park St. Phone: 608-835-5801.
Farmers’ Market2-6 p.m., Tuesday, September 7
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Prairie Seed Collection9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, September 8
Volunteers are invited to join the Natural Areas team for a morning of seed collection. Summer and fall blooming prairie plants have gone to seed and are ripe for the picking!
Sign-up online is required.
Fall is a beautiful time of year to be out in the prairie. The colors are changing and prairie seeds are ripe on the stem. Join Natural Areas Staff for a morning of harvesting seeds in various habitats – prairie, woodland, oak savanna all across the County at different parks each week. Seeds are collected to plant and enhance lands in other natural areas for pollinators, wildlife, and land restoration. Join for what will be a unique and rewarding experience.
You do not need to be experienced in plant ID or have any prior knowledge of seed collection — they will have an overview of each species we’ll be collecting. Children are welcome to attend if accompanied by a chaperone. Groups (students or other) need to contact directly to register and talk over logistics.
Bring drinking water, sunscreen, bug spray, work gloves, and a snack, if desired. Wear closed toed shoes and clothes you don’t mind working in – long sleeves and long pants are recommended. They will provide all other tools and collecting materials.
Masks will not be required while outdoors.
Event location: Anderson County Park, 805 Union Road.
To register a group, contact Lars Higdon at (608) 286-9497 or higdon.lars@countyofdane.com
For other registrations, visit facebook.com/Anderson ParkFriends/events.
Food Pantry4-6 p.m., Thursday, September 9
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Thursday Night Street Drags6 p.m. Thursday, September 9
6 p.m. Pit Opens; 6:3 p.m. Practice or Grudge runs; 7:30 p.m. Brackets start; 8:30 p.m. Shine & Show Judging.
Madison International Speedway, 1122 Sunrise Road. Madison International Speedway is a NASCAR sanctioned 1⁄2 & 1⁄4 mile paved racing facility.
Historical Society’s summer ‘scavenger hunt’Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back. The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.