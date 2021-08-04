The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 5 and Thursday, August 12. Full calendar available at connectoregonwi.com”
Chamber’s job fair10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, August 5
The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair at Oregon High School on August 5 to help community members see what Oregon area employers have to offer.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the OHS cafeteria, 456 N. Perry Parkway.
The event will feature employers from the Oregon area targeting both adult and teen workers, according to a Chamber news release.
Full and part-time opportunities will be available in industries such as food service, construction, general labor and roofing, the release states.
The Chamber also invites area businesses interested in a booth at the fair to contact Judy Knutson or Amanda Reseburg at the Chamber to reserve a spot. Call them at (608) 835-3697 or email staff@oregonwi.com or director@oregonwi.com.
Baby Storytime11-11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5
Enjoy rhymes, bounces and stories with librarian Ms. Wendy along with social time for babies and caregivers. The storytime is held through Zoom to give privacy to caregivers who want to talk, according to the library’s website.
This program is geared to ages infant through 18 months.
Register for the summer session to receive the Zoom link. You only need to register one time per season and will receive weekly reminders, the library website states.
Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Brooklyn Night Out5-7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 5
Families looking for food, games and ways to get involved in the community might consider Brooklyn Night Out from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.
It is set to take place at Legion Park, 205 S. 1st St.
The event will have tables or booths from attending local businesses, Brooklyn Public Works, Brooklyn Fire and EMS District, Brooklyn Police Department and area groups including 4-H clubs, veterans’ organizations and the historical society, Brooklyn recreation director Stacey Hardy told the Observer.
The State Bank of Cross Plains will be providing hot dogs, chips and water free of charge, she said.
The organizers are also hoping to have a few food trucks on site. Kona Ice and Ziggy’s Barbecue have confirmed so far, with others invited.
There will be games for all ages.
If any businesses or clubs wish to participate, they may email Hardy at recreation@brooklynwi.gov.
Law Enforcement Torch Run3:15 p.m., Friday, August 6
Several Oregon athletes will compete in the Law Enforcement Torch Run next week.
The run will start at around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Village of Oregon police station, 383 Park St., and end at Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor on 135 S. Main St.
Refreshments and food will follow, with 20% of proceeds going to the Oregon Area Special Olympics organization.
Anyone can register to participate in the race on the Oregon Area Special Olympics website. Spectators are also welcome.
For more information, visit oregon specialolympics.yolasite.com.
Oregon Area Progressives’ open mic6 p.m., Friday, August 6
The Oregon Area Progressives are excited to be back for the first ‘in person’ Community Open Mic since Feb. 2020. They’ll be joined by Christina Dollhausen, Wisconsin musician and Tourism Coordinator for Vernon County. For information, visit facebook.com/OregonAreaProgressives.
Music: Jage Nichols & Samantha Battenberg8-11 p.m., Friday, August 6
“Rising star Samantha Battenberg will be opening for Jage Nichols on Friday, August 6. If you haven’t heard either of them sing, you do NOT want to miss this!”
Music: Midnight Angel8 p.m., Saturday, August 7
“All-female band based in South Central Wisconsin. Our music is a mix of genres, from contemporary country to classic rock.”
At Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusic More.
Stuff the Bus9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday August 7
The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event on Saturday, August 7. Community members are asked to donate school supplies for the school district by coming to Walgreens, 704 N. Main St., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The most needed supplies this year are pencils, markers, glue sticks, dry erase markers, scissors, folders, white glue, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, large backpacks, binders and index cards, organizer Tammy Rockenbach told the Observer.
This will be the ninth year that the Lions host this event, Rockenbach said.
They aim to collect between $5,000 and $7,500 worth of school supplies each year, she said.
For information, email Tammy Rockenbach at lzrock@charter.net or call (608) 438-9572.
Red Brick School reunion11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, August 7
A reunion for anyone who attended school in the Oregon High School red brick school building, or wishes they had, are invited to a reunion on Saturday, August 7.
It is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 275 N. Perry Parkway.
The reunion is also for anyone who maintains interest in the building, or anyone who would like to meet the individuals who attended it, event organizer Phil Peterson wrote the Observer.
The Red Brick School first opened its doors to students in the fall of 1922 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Peterson said.
Attendees should bring their own lunch, as no food or beverages will be provided. People are asked to not bring dishes to pass, due to COVID-19.
For information, call Phil Peterson at (608) 835-3768.
Food Pantry9-11 a.m., Saturday, August 7
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Tiny Craft Pop-Up Sale11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, August 7
Tiny pop-up sale. Come check-out handmade pottery, wood carving, jewelry, and other gifts.
Held on Bethel Court. For information, visit facebook.com/BethelEstatesOregon
Food Pantry9-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 10
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Red Cross blood donation drive10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
A blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10 at People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Parkway.
A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Appointments are preferred; walk-ins will be accepted as room allows.
Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
For information or to make an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
We Read We Wiggle10-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 10 or 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, August 11
OSD Community Ed and Rec staff are set to offer this in-person event geared to ages 2-5, according to the Oregon Public library website.
It will be held at Netherwood Knoll Elementary, 276 Soden Drive. Younger and older children are also welcome.
The event will include 25 minutes of stories, rhymes and songs. The storytime and activities will be the same for both the Tuesday and Wednesday session.
To register, email Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
Farmers’ Market2-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/ OregonFM.
Sounds of Summer concert
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
Oregonians and village visitors will soon be able to hear the “Sounds of Summer” again.
Three Sounds of Summer concerts will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 at Waterman-Triangle Park, with a rain location of Rome Corners Intermediate School, 1111S. Perry Parkway.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from 6-8 p.m. during each performance.
The band Universal Sound will play Aug. 10. More groups like The Honey Pies are set to take the stage on Aug. 17, with Back 40 playing on Aug. 24.
For more information about Sounds of Summer, read the Oregon Area Senior Center newsletter at vil.oregon.wi.us.
Ice cream social to honor Tin Man8 p.m., Tuesday, August 10
The Tin Man Water Tower has defined the Oregon skyline for over 122 years and now an ice cream social in celebration of the lighting of it in 2017 has been set for Aug. 10.
The event will take place at 8 p.m. after the Sounds of Summer concert in Waterman Triangle Park, 121 Janesville St.
Community members are welcome to enjoy the free community concert beforehand at 7 p.m., and then after the concert get a free ice cream cone.
Local “celebrity ice cream scoopers” will include village president Randy Glysch, public works director Jeff Rau, village administrator Martin Shanks, chamber director Judy Knutson, One Community Bank president Steve Peotter, fire chief Linzmeier and police chief Pagenkopf.
Also as part of the event, there will be a large plexiglass board for attendees to write their responses to “What I Like About Oregon,” Glysch told the Observer.
The event is co-sponsored by One Community Bank, the Village of Oregon and the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce.
For information, email Gylsch at RGlysch@vil.oregon.wi.us.
Line Dancing class at the park9 a.m., Wednesday, August 11
Senior residents looking for a good reason to get outside and get moving might consider an outdoor line dance class.
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11 in the Kiser Park Shelter, LaVon Ace and Nancy Bescht will teach easy line dances, after which participants can kick up their heels and dance, according to the Oregon Area Senior Center newsletter.
The free event was organized by the senior center.
Registration is not required.
Art Club at the Youth Center1-2 p.m., Thursday, August 12
The Oregon Library and Oregon Youth Center have partnered to host an art series for young people called Art Extraordinaire. Local artist Desere Mayo of Designs by Mayo is leading the art series. She will take students on an expression journey through different art forms.
For August 12, attendees will be painting!
Workshops run 1-2 p.m.
Registration is not required.
For young people going into grades 5-9.
Questions? Contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org, or call 608-835-6265.
Epilepsy Awareness and Seizure First Aid6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 12
This program could help you save a life! You’ll get an overview of epilepsy and seizures, information to help you recognize a seizure, and valuable first aid tips for assisting someone experiencing a seizure.
For adults held via Zoom. Registration required at oregonpubliclibrary.org
Historical Society launches summer ‘scavenger hunt’Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back. The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.
Youth Center summer schedule set through Aug. 20For Oregon area youth looking for a place to stay cool, socialize and have fun this summer – the Youth Center may be of interest.
The center has begun its summer programming schedule. The schedule runs through August 20.
Kids and teens are invited to the center, 110 N. Oak St., from 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The programming is free and “drop-in,” with no registration required. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. each day.
There will be art, video gaming, sports, science, cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, karaoke and walking field trips.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.
Summer season underway at Oregon PoolThe pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer’s people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
For more information about the Oregon Pool, visit oregonsd.org/pool.