The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 26 and Thursday, September 2. Full calendar available at connectoregonwi.com.
Food Pantry4-6 p.m., Thursday, August 26
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Finding Your Voice Teen Book Club4 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Finding Your Voice Book Club focuses on books about young people finding their voice and ways to speak up for themselves. Through the books, teens have a chance to have a mirror to explore their own experiences or a window to learn about others’ experiences. For young people ages going into grades 7th-12th, or ages 12-18.
Meet at Waterman Triangle Park, or on Zoom if the weather is bad.
Each participant will receive a copy of the book to keep along with a notebook.
To register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Online Research — Where to Start?6-7 p.m., Thursday, August 26
Looking for some information but not sure where to start? Learn some of the tricks in a librarian’s tool belt for finding reliable information online.
For adults held via Zoom. Registration required.
If you have questions or need special accommodations at events contact Kara at kripley@oregonlibrary.org.
Free meals for seniors from Little John’s2-3 p.m., Friday, August 27
Senior citizens can get a free pre-packaged meal from 2-3 p.m. Friday, August 24 at Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Fitchburg that turns excess food from grocery stores into meals, will offer the meal in a pick-up format The pre-packaged meal can be reheated at home.
For information, call (608) 835-5801 or email oasc1980@gmail.com.
Music: David Mazzie8 p.m., Friday, August 27
Mazzie combines elements of rock, pop, folk, country and bluegrass to try to offer a little something for everyone, according to his website.
Held at at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Annual Alzheimer’s Mum Sale8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, August 28 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, August 29
6th Annual Mum sale. $10 each and quantities are limited. All funds donated to The Alzheimer’s Association. Come early as last year it sold out in only four hours.
Held at 5206 Locust Grove Road.
An Outdoor Tour of Art9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29
14 South Artists is hosting “An Outdoor Tour of Art” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29. Tourists will have the opportunity to stop at 16 locations where 23 artists will showcase their work using outdoor displays or in open garages, 14 South marketing director Karen Callahan told the Observer.
In Oregon, Jillian Cori Lippert, Karen McKean, Rob Igl and Alex Stehle will display their mixed media, paintings, pottery, metal and wood pieces at 130 Ash St., 4520 County Road B and 4241 County Road A, respectively. And in Brooklyn, artists Pat Seidel, Ann Kleckner and Faye Antolec will showcase their glass and fiber works at 501 Windmill Road and 5545 County Road A.
For more information about the event or 14 South Artists, visit 14southartists.com, facebook.com/14southartists or email info@14southartists.com.
Oregon Block Party1-5 p.m., Saturday, August 28
The Village of Oregon is hosting a block party from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 in the parking lot of Bill’s Food Center, 787 N. Main St.
According to the Oregon Chamber of Commerce website, the event will feature face painting, bounce houses, food and beverages and more. For more information, visit oregonwi.com.
Music: Time Travelers8 p.m., Saturday, August 29
Held at at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Headquarters/Deak’s Golf Outing10:30 a.m., Monday, August 30
Headquarters and Deak’s are hosting their annual youth sports fund raiser golf outing at Bergamont Golf course on August 30th. They need your support to make this a success. It is a 4 person scramble teeing off at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast available at Headquarters 7:30-9 a.m. and prizes to follow at Headquarters. The cost is $80 per player with proceeds going to local youth sports in Oregon and Stoughton. They are currently registering any paid in full foursome. If you can’t play you can still sponsor a hole for $50. Contact Natasha, at Headquarters, 291-0750, or Matt or Nicole at Deak’s, 873-4066 to sign up or to sponsor a hole.
Great Beginnings Book Club6 p.m., Monday, August 30 or 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 1
The Great Beginnings Book Club meets online via Zoom. Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the login information. Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Book selection: “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson
Book’s synopsis: “Cussy Mary Carter is the last of her kind, her skin the color of a blue damselfly in these dusty hills. But that doesn’t mean she’s got nothing to offer. As a member of the Pack Horse Library Project, Cussy delivers books to the hill folk of Troublesome, hoping to spread learning in these desperate times. But not everyone is so keen on Cussy’s family or the Library Project, and the hardscrabble Kentuckians are quick to blame a Blue for any trouble in their small town. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek is a story of raw courage, fierce strength, and one woman’s determination to bring a little bit of hope to the darkly hollers.”
Pick up a copy from the library.
Book Discussion On Hate Speech6 p.m., Monday, August 30
Get together with others and discuss the complexities of hate speech, centering a resource from MIT press and incorporating discussion of our local school district’s anti-harassment policy.
Hosted by Oregon Allies. They plan to meet virtually, but if weather permits, they can also arrange to meet outdoors somewhere.
Register at facebook.com/oregonwiallies.
Blood Drive
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 31
Held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 825 S. Van Buren St.
Register at redcrossblood.org/give.
Food Pantry9-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 31
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Farmers’ Market2-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 31
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Sounds of Summer concert7 p.m., Tuesday, August 31
Oregonians and village visitors will soon be able to hear the “Sounds of Summer” again.
The next Sounds of Summer concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Waterman-Triangle Park, with a rain location of Rome Corners Intermediate School, 1111 S. Perry Parkway.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from 6-8 p.m. during the performance.
Universal Sound are set to take the stage.
For more information about Sounds of Summer, read the Oregon Area Senior Center newsletter at vil.oregon.wi.us.
Blood Drive10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, September 2
Held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St.
Sign up at redcrossblood.org/give.
Historical Society’s summer ‘scavenger hunt’Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back. The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.
Summer season underway at Oregon Pool
The pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer’s people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
For more information about the Oregon Pool, visit oregonsd.org/pool.