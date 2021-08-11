The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 12 and Thursday, August 19. Full calendar available at connectoregonwi.com.
Baby Storytime11-11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 12
Enjoy rhymes, bounces and stories with librarian Ms. Wendy along with social time for babies and caregivers. The storytime is held through Zoom to give privacy to caregivers who want to talk, according to the library’s website.
This program is geared to ages infant through 18 months.
Register for the summer session to receive the Zoom link. You only need to register one time per season and will receive weekly reminders, the library website states.
Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Food Pantry4-6 p.m., Thursday, August 12
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Epilepsy Awareness and Seizure First Aid6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 12
This program could help you save a life! You’ll get an overview of epilepsy and seizures, information to help you recognize a seizure, and valuable first aid tips for assisting someone experiencing a seizure.
For adults held via Zoom. Registration required at oregonpubliclibrary.org
Free meals for seniors from Little John’s2-3 p.m., Friday, August 13
Senior citizens can get a free pre-packaged meal from 2-3 p.m. Friday, August 13 at Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Fitchburg that turns excess food from grocery stores into meals, will offer the meal in a pick-up format The pre-packaged meal can be reheated at home.
For information, call (608) 835-5801 or email oasc1980@gmail.com.
Mental health workshop8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 14
For those looking to learn more about mental health, Faith Lutheran Church, 143 Washington St., is hosting a workshop series starting later this month.
The first event of “The Flourishing Family” enrichment series will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at the church, pastor Jeffrey Hendrix told the Observer in an email.
Kathleen Harwood, who is a parenting coach, doctor and counselor will deliver a presentation titled “Present Moment Parenting.”
For future presentations, guest speakers will discuss more topics regarding mental wellness and spirituality. Childcare will be provided.
For more information, call (608) 405-9522.
Storytime in the Park10-10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 14
Enjoy stories, songs, and movement activities at Waterman Triangle Park, 121 Janesville St. For ages 0-6. No registration required.
Remember to bring a blanket or chair to sit on the ground.
The program is made possible through funding from the Friends of the Oregon Library.
Brooklyn EMS 25th anniversary11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14
Celebrating 25 years of Brooklyn EMS, the organization is hosting an event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event will take place at the 401 W. Main St. fire and EMS building.
There will be a demonstration of extrication from a vehicle and med flight, fire truck rides, games for kids, a bouncy house, information booths and tables and food, former Brooklyn EMS director Evelyn Hall told the Observer.
There will also be a space where past EMS members will have a chance to gather and chat, she said.
An ambulance procession will start at Brooklyn Elementary on Division Street at 11 a.m. and end at the fire station.
For information, contact Hall by emailing efhall@wisc.edu.
Oregon Kids TriathlonThe 15th annual race is set for Aug. 14, according to the Oregon Kids Triathlon website, taking place at multiple locations, including the Oregon Community Pool, 249 Brook St. and Kiser Fireman’s Park.
Online registrations will be accepted until the race is sold out or until 8 p.m. Aug. 9, with an entry fee of $45.
The event includes swim, bike and run races for people aged 5 through 14. The race will also include finisher medals for athletes, trophies for top the top finishes in each age bracket, an event shirt and post-race refreshments. Race length is based on the age bracket.
All guests will have the chance to leave with a goody bag as well.
“Regardless of athletic ability or prior triathlon experience, this event was created to be achievable for all participants,” the website reads. “OKT is all about giving kids a fun way to stay active and walk away with a sense of pride.”
For more information about the event, email oregonkidstri@gmail.com, or visit oregonkidstri.com.
Celebration of Life for Ann Richardson Morris1-4 p.m., Saturday, August 14
Join on August 14, 2021, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the Oregon Area Historical Society, 159 West Lincoln Street, Oregon for a Celebration of the Life of Ann Richardson Morris.
Ann Richardson Morris of Oregon passed away on March 17, 2021. She wanted family and friends to gather together, share priceless memories, laugh, smile and remember those that are no longer with us. She wouldn’t want to be remembered with tears and sadness. That is not how she lived her life. Remember her with smiles and laughter for that is how she remembered you all.
Pajama Storytime6:30 p.m., Monday, August 16
Join librarians Ms Wendy and Ms Kelly for stories, songs and rhymes, and puppets.
Each child will receive craft related to the theme. All new attendees will also receive an egg shaker and scarf to keep! We will send out an email with more information on pickup.
For children ages 0-6 years. Registration required to receive Zoom link and craft.
Visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Food Pantry9-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 17
The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open guests to come get food at this time. Donations may also be dropped off during this time.
107 North Alpine Parkway
Call 608-291-0709 for information.
Farmers’ Market2-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Dungeons and Dragons for High Schoolers2-4 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
For young people ages going into grades 9th-12th, or ages 14-18. Registration required. You will receive the Discord invite on the Monday before the Tuesday session. The Dungeon Master Reid will help new players get started and run the campaigns for this group. Have a pencil and paper when playing.
Visit oregonpubliclibrary.org to register.
Dungeons and Dragons for 5th-8th Grades4:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
For young people ages going into grades 5th-8th, or ages 10-14.
Registration required. You will receive the Zoom link on the Monday before the Tuesday session. The Dungeon Master Alex will help new players get started and run the campaigns for this group. Have a pencil and paper when playing.
Visit oregonpubliclibrary.org to register.
Food truck night in Brooklyn5-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
Community members looking to try something different for dinner might consider attending a food truck night.
From 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, a food truck night is set to take place at Legion Park in Brooklyn, 205 S. 1st St.
At the previous events, food trucks that attended included Melted (crafted grilled cheese), Jolly Frog (Mexican) and Kona Ice (shaved ice), while Ziggy’s Barbecue and Smokehouse had a booth set up.
For information, visit brooklynwi.gov.
Art Club at the Youth Center1-2 p.m., Thursday, August 19
The Oregon Library and Oregon Youth Center have partnered to host an art series for young people called Art Extraordinaire. Local artist Desere Mayo of Designs by Mayo is leading the art series. She will take students on an expression journey through different art forms.
For August 12, attendees will be painting!
Workshops run 1-2 p.m.
Registration is not required.
For young people going into grades 5-9.
Questions? Contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregon library.org, or call 608-835-6265.
The Larger Story in Autobiographical Writing6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
Join local author Julie Tallard Johnson in this class on using our voices to write our stories.
Explore what the contextual themes that surround or hold your single story. The larger story is really another story, which can also be a a Sister Story, — that accompanies your single story but as a Larger Story may hold or frame your single story. You will leave with ideas on how to discover, choose and write about your Larger Story.
For adults held via Zoom. Registration required at oregonpubliclibary.org.
Sounds of Summer concert7 p.m., Tuesday, August 17
Oregonians and village visitors will soon be able to hear the “Sounds of Summer” again.
The Sounds of Summer concerts will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 at Waterman-Triangle Park, with a rain location of Rome Corners Intermediate School, 1111 S. Perry Parkway.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from 6-8 p.m. during each performance.
The Honey Pies are set to take the stage on Aug. 17, with Back 40 playing on Aug. 24.
For more information about Sounds of Summer, read the Oregon Area Senior Center newsletter at vil.oregon.wi.us.
Brown Bag Book Club11:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 18
The Brown Bag Book Club meets online via Zoom. Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the login information.
July 18th book selection: “A Madness of Sunshine” by Nalini Singh.
Book summary: “Anahera Rawiri left New Zealand at twenty-one, fleeing small-town poverty and the ghosts of her childhood with no plans to look back. But eight years later, she returns, seeking familiarity as respite from the shattered remains of her new life. And despite the changes brought on by a bump in tourism, Golden Cove appears much as it ever was: a small settlement on the savage West Coast of the South Island, populated by all the remembered faces and set against a backdrop of lush greenery, jagged cliffs, and crashing waves.”
To register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Phone call or in-person piano concert11:45 a.m., Wednesday, August 18
Phone into ‘Notes With Nancy’ to listen to Nancy Allen play piano music over the lunch hour, or come to the senior center for lunch. This program is facilitated by the senior center. Allen’s piano skills have been showcased at senior center birthday lunches in the past and now she will also share her talent over the phone.
Call the conference phone number at (608)-886-9493 to join in or come to 219 Park St.
Free Memory ScreensBy appointment, Wednesday, August 18
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. It creates a baseline of where a person is at, so future changes can be monitored. Memory screens will be held at the Senior Center. Please call Anne at 608-835-5801 to reserve your spot. Each appointment will be 15 minutes long.
Memory screening will be conducted by Becky Lentz, a trained staff member from the Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Historical Society’s summer ‘scavenger hunt’Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back. The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.
Youth Center summer schedule set through Aug. 20For Oregon area youth looking for a place to stay cool, socialize and have fun this summer – the Youth Center may be of interest.
The center has begun its summer programming schedule. The schedule runs through August 20.
Kids and teens are invited to the center, 110 N. Oak St., from 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The programming is free and “drop-in,” with no registration required. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. each day.
There will be art, video gaming, sports, science, cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, karaoke and walking field trips.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.
Summer season underway at Oregon PoolThe pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer’s people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
For more information about the Oregon Pool, visit oregonsd.org/pool.