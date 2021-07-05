The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 8 and Thursday, July 15.
Senior Center’s ice cream social6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Looking for a sweet treat to cool off in the summer heat? Consider stopping by the Kiser Park Shelter next to the Oregon Pool next Thursday for an ice cream social.
There will be ice cream sundaes and entertainment at Kiser Park, 245 Brook St., facilitated by the senior center, according to its July newsletter.
You may build your own sundaes for $4. Toppings include strawberries, M and M’s, peanuts, whipped cream, caramel and chocolate syrup, the newsletter states.
Duane Worden will be the musical entertainment for the evening, playing covers of songs from the 1960s and 70s and beyond.
For information, call (608) 835-5801.
Book to Movie Trivia7 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Play trivia online with family and friends using the Crowdpurr app. The trivia will be about books that were made into movies. Login information and instructions will be sent to the team captain on the day of the event. Teams can include more than one household.
Facilitated by the library for adults held via Zoom and Crowdpurr. Registration required. Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
If you have questions or need special accommodations at events contact Kara at kripley@oregonlibrary.org.
Free meals for seniors from Little John’s2-3 p.m., Friday, July 9
Senior citizens can get a free pre-packaged meal from 2-3 p.m. Friday, July 9 at Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Fitchburg that turns excess food from grocery stores into meals, will offer the meal in a pick-up format The pre-packaged meal can be reheated at home.
For information, call (608) 835-5801 or email oasc1980@gmail.com.
Too Sick Charlie at Main Street Music8 p.m., Friday, July 9
“With his cigar box guitars Too Sick Charlie picks out hip-grinding licks and lays down some solid beats with his suitcase drum and tambourine snare. It’s a sound and playing style that is deceptively larger than it seems.”
At Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
Bob Wayne at Main Street Music8 p.m., Friday, July 9
“Outlaw country music.”
At Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
Storytime in the Park10 a.m., Saturday, July 10
Enjoy stories, songs, and movement activities. For ages 0-6. No registration.
Remember to bring a blanket or chair to sit on the ground.
Waterman Triangle Park, 121 Janesville Street.
Questions or need special accommodations? Contact librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
SADDLETRAMP/Mickey Magnum/ 20 Watt Tombstone7 p.m., Saturday, July 10
SADDLETRAMP, Mickey Magum and 20 Watt Tombstone will be live on the Main Street Music Stage.
“SADDLETRAMP is a versatile three-piece country, rock, and blues band.”
“Bounding out of Madison, Wisconsin, Mickey Magnum are a blues/rock five-piece who believe there are no apologies in rock and roll.”
“20 Watt Tombstone is a Wisconsin stoner rock two piece who tour constantly and drive towards heavy salvation.”
Tickets are $5.
At Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
Village FireworksDusk, Saturday, July 10
Summerfest may be canceled for the year, but Oregonians and village visitors can still take part in an Independence Day pastime, even if festivities are a week after the holiday.
Starting at 8:30 p.m. on July 10, people will be able to observe a fireworks celebration at Kiser Fireman’s Park. If it rains, the event will take place at the same time July 11.
For more information, visit the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce website at oregonwi.com.
Great Beginnings Book Club6 p.m., Monday, July 12
The Great Beginnings Book Club meets online via Zoom. Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the login information. Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
July 12 book: “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World” by Melinda Gates.
Pick up the book using the library’s curbside pick-up service.
Two books to dot trail at Keller Alpine through July 11A story walk will be available all day every day through Sunday, July 11.
Placed along the trail at the 460 Netherwood Road park will be the full books “Rose’s Garden” by Peter Reynolds and “My Awesome Summer by P. Mantis (A Nature Diary)” by Paul Meisel.
The pages of the books have been laminated onto plastic signs staked alongside the trail. The starting location is near the corner of Jefferson and Alpine Parkway. Signage will mark the start of the book and direction of the next page.
The walk was organized between the Oregon Nature Alliance and Oregon Public Library.
For information, contact librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or (608) 835-3656.
Meditation for Everyone10 a.m., Tuesday, July 13
Benefit from quick and easy meditation. There are many scientifically proven benefits to meditation including stress reduction, improved concentration, better sleep and pain control Join yoga instructor Amy Crull for quick and easy 15-minute meditation sessions — each week will be a new topic.
To register for these free online sessions, please go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes & Events.”
Participants will receive a class link or optional call-in phone number for a Zoom meeting.
Questions? Contact Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Farmers’ Market2-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 13
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Music Trivia1 p.m., Thursday, July 15
In July, the senior center staff are going to try a hybrid version of music trivia. You may either come to the center to play music trivia or you can call the conference phone number. The theme is patriotic songs.
The Senior Center has the capability to provide programming to you on your phone. You simply call a local number, and you are immediately connected. Call the conference phone number at 886-9493 to join in.
Youth programming summer schedule set through Aug. 20For Oregon area youth looking for a place to stay cool, socialize and have fun this summer – the Youth Center may be of interest.
The center has begun its summer programming schedule. The schedule runs through August 20.
Kids and teens are invited to the center, 110 N. Oak St., from 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The programming is free and “drop-in,” with no registration required. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. each day.
There will be art, video gaming, sports, science, cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, karaoke and walking field trips.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.
Summer season underway at Oregon PoolThe pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer’s people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
For more information about the Oregon Pool, visit oregonsd.org/pool.