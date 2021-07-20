The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 22 and Thursday, July 29.
Veterans Group Meeting9 a.m., Thursday, July 22
The Veterans Group is meeting at the Senior Center again will continue to meet on the fourth Thursday of each month. The meeting will be facilitated by Jonathan Howell, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist at the Madison Vet Center. You are welcome to come in to this meeting with no reservation required.
Outdoors ukulele concert11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Looking for the sounds of the Pacific isles when eating your lunch next week? Look no further than Kiser Park Shelter.
The Maui Ukulele Players invite community members to bring their lunches and enjoy the Hawaiian stringed instrument.
Maui is not only a city in Hawaii, it’s also the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative – a club of 1400 ukulele players, based in Madison.
And on July 22, a group of MAUI members will play at the Kiser Park shelter, 245 Brook St., next to the Oregon Pool.
The event was arranged by the Oregon Area Senior Center.
Seniors 60 and older may pick up lunch for a suggested donation of $4 from Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse as part of the center’s “My Meal, My Way” lunch program. But seniors must first pick up a voucher in the center’s parking lot, 219 Park St.
Call (608) 835-5801 to register for the concert.
Community PotluckNoon-1 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Everyone of all ages are welcome. Bring a dish to pass. Table service and beverages are provided. Brooklyn Methodist Church, 201 Church St. in Brooklyn.
Finding Your Voice Teen Book Club4 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Finding Your Voice Book Club focuses on books about young people finding their voice and ways to speak up for themselves. Through the books, teens have a chance to have a mirror to explore their own experiences or a window to learn about others’ experiences. For young people ages going into grades 7th-12th, or ages 12-18.
Meet at Waterman Triangle Park, or on Zoom if the weather is bad.
Each participant will receive a copy of the book to keep along with a notebook.
To register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Free meals for seniors from Little John’s2-3 p.m., Friday, July 23
Senior citizens can get a free pre-packaged meal from 2-3 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Fitchburg that turns excess food from grocery stores into meals, will offer the meal in a pick-up format The pre-packaged meal can be reheated at home.
For information, call (608) 835-5801 or email oasc1980@gmail.com.
Concert: Arik Zintel5 p.m., Friday, July 23
Live on the patio at The Wine Reserve, 113 N. Main St.
For information, visit facebook.com/thewinereservewi.
Concert: Shaun Peterson with Amy Martinson and Dakota Tamminga7 p.m., Friday, July 23
At Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusic More.
Madison Speedway Marketplace9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 24
The Madison Speedway Marketplace is an open air market with vendors from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois selling antiques, collectibles, arts & crafts, up cycled items, health and wellness, toys, vintage items, man cave items, produce, bakery, food carts. Free admission and parking. For information, call 608-515-6749. Held at 1122 Sunrise Road.
The Wood Cycle’s 20th Anniversary10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 24
Come celebrate The Wood Cycle of Wisconsin’s 20 years in business with an anniversary party at 1239 S. Fish Hatchery Road.
Coffee, food, music, shopping and tours. Reserve your free ticket.
Food served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., live music by Jim White from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Urban Lumber Production Tour at 11 a.m., Tree to Table Tour at 1 p.m.
For information, visit facebook.com/thewoodcycle.
Concert: James Walter6-9 p.m., Saturday, July 24
Live on the patio at The Wine Reserve, 113 N. Main St.
For information, visit facebook.com/thewinereservewi.
Concert: Paul Filipowicz Blues Band8 p.m., Saturday, July 24
At Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusic More.
Crazy 4 Crafting Workshop1:30-3 p.m., July 26-30
Love to work with your hands to make things? In kindergarten to 7th grade? Then this is the class for you. This five-day workshop will be filled with a variety of homemade projects to keep or give as gifts. Taught by Tina Mancusi.
This class is being offered through Oregon Community Ed and Rec. You do not have to live in the Oregon District to attend but do need to create a free account in order to enroll. There is a fee for this workshop. To register, visit oregonsd.org/domain/324.
We Read We Wiggle10-11 a.m., Tuesday, July 27 or 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28
OSD Community Ed and Rec staff are set to offer this in-person event geared to ages 2-5, according to the Oregon Public library website.
It will be held at Netherwood Knoll Elementary, 276 Soden Drive. Younger and older children are also welcome.
The event will include 25 minutes of stories, rhymes and songs. The storytime and activities will be the same for both the Tuesday and Wednesday session.
To register, email Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
Meditation for Everyone10 a.m., Tuesday, July 27
Benefit from quick and easy meditation. There are many scientifically proven benefits to meditation including stress reduction, improved concentration, better sleep and pain control Join yoga instructor Amy Crull for quick and easy 15-minute meditation sessions — each week will be a new topic.
To register for these free online sessions, please go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes & Events.”
Participants will receive a class link or optional call-in phone number for a Zoom meeting.
Questions? Contact Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Farmers’ Market2-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 27
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Dungeons and Dragons for High Schoolers2-4 p.m., Tuesday, July 27
For young people ages going into grades 9th-12th, or ages 14-18. Registration required. You will receive the Discord invite on the Monday before the Tuesday session. The Dungeon Master Reid will help new players get started and run the campaigns for this group. Have a pencil and paper when playing.
Visit oregonpubliclibrary.org to register.
Dungeons and Dragons for 5th-8th Grades4:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 27
For young people ages going into grades 5th-8th, or ages 10-14.
Registration required. You will receive the Zoom link on the Monday before the Tuesday session. The Dungeon Master Alex will help new players get started and run the campaigns for this group. Have a pencil and paper when playing.
Visit oregonpubliclibrary.org to register.
Overdose and narcan virtual training6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 27
The OregonCARES Coalition, formed in 2009 to promote an alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle for Oregon youth, has helped to organized an overdose training and narcan distribution event.
It is an online event.
Attendees will learn the risk factors for an overdose, how to recognize an overdose and how to respond to an overdose
Free narcan administration kits are available. The training is free, registration is not required.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonCARES.
Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28
A blood drive is scheduled at People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Parkway.
Appointments are preferred; walk-ins will be accepted as room allows.
Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
For information or to make an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Family, Fun, Food, And Music Night
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 28
Spend an evening at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., enjoying music, games, food, and fellowship. Bring your own water bottle and lawn chair or blanket and enjoy hot dogs, nachos, and more alongside entertainment and games. Come when you can, leave when you must. The fun and music will move indoors if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Teen Movie Night
8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28
Hosted by OregonCARES Coalition at the Jaycee Park Shelter near North Perry Parkway. The movie will begin at around 8:30 p.m./dusk. This free event is open to high school students only. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Cash concessions will be available, too.
What the Internet Knows About You
6-7 p.m., Thursday, July 29
Worried about how secure a website is? Not sure if your passwords are safe? Learn about how the data you create in your normal online activities is valuable to companies, myths about online security, and easy things you can do to be safer online.
For adults held via Zoom. Registration required.
To register, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Historical Society launches summer ‘scavenger hunt’ for youths
Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back.
The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.
Youth Center summer schedule set through Aug. 20
For Oregon area youth looking for a place to stay cool, socialize and have fun this summer – the Youth Center may be of interest.
The center has begun its summer programming schedule. The schedule runs through August 20.
Kids and teens are invited to the center, 110 N. Oak St., from 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The programming is free and “drop-in,” with no registration required. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. each day.
There will be art, video gaming, sports, science, cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, karaoke and walking field trips.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.
Summer season underway at Oregon Pool
The pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer’s people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
For more information about the Oregon Pool, visit oregonsd.org/pool.