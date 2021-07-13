The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22.
Music Trivia
1 p.m., Thursday, July 15
In July, the senior center staff are going to try a hybrid version of music trivia. You may either come to the center to play music trivia or you can call the conference phone number. The theme is patriotic songs.
The Senior Center has the capability to provide programming to you on your phone. You simply call a local number, and you are immediately connected. Call the conference phone number at 886-9493 to join in.
Ghosts in the Room at Main Street Music
7 p.m., Friday, July 16
"Ghosts in the Room band invade Main Street Music for a rockin good time. Americana music for all."
At Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusic More.
Tracy Jane Comer returns to The Wine Reserve
6 p.m., Saturday, July 17
Return appearance by Tracy (vocals, piano, guitar) at The Wine Reserve, 113 N. Main St.
"Tracy knows hundreds of songs and plays a huge variety of covers from many decades and styles. A few favorite artists include Elton John, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Bruce Hornsby, and Steely Dan, but you can expect some surprises as well." Outdoors on the patio (weather permitting - indoors otherwise). No cover.
For information, visit facebook.com/thewinereservewi.
Northern Comfort at Ziggy's
6 p.m., Saturday, July 17
Free bluegrass show at Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse & Ice Cream Parlor, 135 S. Main St.
35 South coming to Main Street Music
8 p.m., Saturday, July 17
"We are a diverse group of guys bringing you a unique sound that you will not find anywhere else."
At Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusic More.
Let's Sew Summer Workshop
1:30-3 p.m., July 19-23
Want to learn a new skill and create cool projects? This week long class is for beginners who want to learn the art of hand sewing. Ages 8 and up. Taught by Tina Mancusi. All supplies included. This class is being offered through Oregon Community Ed and Rec. You need to create a free account in order to enroll. There is a fee for this workshop.
To register, visit oregonsd.org/domain/324.
Pajama Storytime on Zoom
6:30 p.m., Monday, July 19
Join librarians Ms. Wendy and Ms. Kelly for stories, songs and rhymes, and puppets. For children ages 0-6 years. Each child will receive craft related to the theme. All new attendees will also receive an egg shaker and scarf to keep. Registration required to receive Zoom link and craft. Please register each child separately. Library will send out an email with more information on pickup.
Meditation for Everyone
10 a.m., Tuesday, July 20
Benefit from quick and easy meditation. There are many scientifically proven benefits to meditation including stress reduction, improved concentration, better sleep and pain control Join yoga instructor Amy Crull for quick and easy 15-minute meditation sessions — each week will be a new topic.
To register for these free online sessions, please go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes & Events.”
Participants will receive a class link or optional call-in phone number for a Zoom meeting.
Questions? Contact Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Farmers’ Market
2-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 20
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Zumba Gold
9 a.m., Wednesday, July 21
The Senior Center will be offering some Zumba Gold classes at Waterman Triangle Park this summer. This class will only be offered live, not virtually. Cost is $3.00 per participant. No reservations necessary.
Brown Bag Book Club
11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 21
The Brown Bag Book Club meets online via Zoom. Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the login information.
July 21st book selection: "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo.
Book summary: "A current, constructive, and actionable exploration of today's racial landscape, offering straightforward clarity that readers of all races need to contribute to the dismantling of the racial divide. In So You Want to Talk About Race, Editor at Large of The Establishment, Ijeoma Oluo offers a contemporary, accessible take on the racial landscape in America, addressing head-on such issues as privilege, police brutality, intersectionality, micro-aggressions, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the "N" word. Perfectly positioned to bridge the gap between people of color and white Americans struggling with race complexities, Oluo answers the questions readers don't dare ask, and explains the concepts that continue to elude everyday Americans."
Phone call or in-person piano concert
11:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 21
Phone into ‘Notes With Nancy’ to listen to Nancy Allen play piano music over the lunch hour, or come to the senior center for lunch. This program is facilitated by the senior center. Allen’s piano skills have been showcased at senior center birthday lunches in the past and now she will also share her talent over the phone.
Call the conference phone number at (608)-886-9493 to join in or come to 219 Park St.
Veterans Group Meeting
9 a.m., Thursday, July 22
The Veterans Group is meeting at the Senior Center again will continue to meet on the fourth Thursday of each month. The meeting will be facilitated by Jonathan Howell, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist at the Madison Vet Center. You are welcome to come in to this meeting with no reservation required.
Finding Your Voice Teen Book Club
4 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Finding Your Voice Book Club focuses on books about young people finding their voice and ways to speak up for themselves. Through the books, teens have a chance to have a mirror to explore their own experiences or a window to learn about others’ experiences. By sharing experiences, we hope to gain empathy for others and be inspired by them to be advocates for themselves and the injustices we see in our world.
For young people ages going into grades 7th-12th, or ages 12-18.
Meet at Waterman Triangle Park, or on Zoom if the weather is bad.
Each participant will receive a copy of the book to keep along with a notebook.
Community Potluck
Noon-1 p.m., Thursday, July 22
Everyone of all ages are welcome. Bring a dish to pass. Table service and beverages are provided. Brooklyn Methodist Church, 201 Church St. in Brooklyn.
Historical Society launches summer 'scavenger hunt' for youths
Young history buffs or students who love a good challenge might consider stopping by the Oregon Area Historical Society this summer, as its summer museum ‘scavenger hunt’ is back.
The scavenger hunt is a 14-question quiz based on displays at the OAHS museum.
Students can take the history quiz to try to win a prize. Their entry will go in a box, and each month there will be a drawing for an Oregon Frozen Yogurt gift certificate, society treasurer Pete Manderfield told the Observer by email.
Typically younger, grade school age children come in with an adult to participate, he said.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is located at 159 W. Lincoln Street and its current hours of operation through August are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For information, contact OAHS treasurer Pete Manderfield at (608) 291-0651.
Youth Center summer schedule set through Aug. 20
For Oregon area youth looking for a place to stay cool, socialize and have fun this summer – the Youth Center may be of interest.
The center has begun its summer programming schedule. The schedule runs through August 20.
Kids and teens are invited to the center, 110 N. Oak St., from 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The programming is free and “drop-in,” with no registration required. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. each day.
There will be art, video gaming, sports, science, cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, karaoke and walking field trips.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.
Summer season underway at Oregon Pool
The pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer’s people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
For more information about the Oregon Pool, visit oregonsd.org/pool.